Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO
New Zealand businessman Andrew Barnes is convinced that four-day work weeks are the key to sustainable and profitable workforces in the future.
Barnes is the founder of trustee services company Perpetual Guardian which switched its 240 staff from a five-day to a four-day week in November last year.
The CEO is releasing a book in a bid to convert other business owners to make the move and improve productivity.
Barnes says his company has measured impressive results since changing to the more flexible work model.
He says there have been significant moves to adopt the four-day work week across the world after Barnes's company sparked global media fascination last year.
Microsoft Japan is the latest corporate to trial the four-day work model and found that employees were happier and significantly more productive as a result.
Our engagement scores or how staff felt about the company went up by 40%.Andrew Barnes, Founder and CEO - Perpetual Guardian
Stress levels dropped 15%. More people said they were better able to do their jobAndrew Barnes, Founder and CEO - Perpetual Guardian
Individual productivity went up about 30% overall... It's carried on improving since.Andrew Barnes, Founder and CEO - Perpetual Guardian
His upcoming book is titled The 4 Day Week: How the Flexible Work Revolution Can Increase Productivity, Profitability and Wellbeing, and Create a Sustainable Future.
Barnes has written the book with co-author Stephanie Jones. It will be published in January 2020.
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Image: Pexels.
