Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:30
Car Talk: Renault Duster vs T-Cross vs Vitara Compact family car review
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer talk: Lessons to be learnt from the landlord
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Marlon Shevelew - Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Tomorrow at 06:25
A peak into the world of the rugby book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Williams - Publisher at Johannesburg Review of Books
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year. 3 November 2019 4:12 PM
[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo. 3 November 2019 1:48 PM
View all World
Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a crowd of about 10 000 doting Springbok supporters. 6 November 2019 8:48 AM
South Africans gave us reasons to win - says Kolisi Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said coach Rassie Erasmus motivated them throughout the tournament and the support from South Afric... 5 November 2019 8:10 PM
Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA! We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions... 5 November 2019 5:15 PM
View all Sport
Zille loses court application against Public Protector on colonialism tweets On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs. 5 November 2019 6:16 PM
Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry. 5 November 2019 1:09 PM
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing' Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday. 4 November 2019 1:20 PM
View all Politics
2019 MTBPS: Analysts conduct a grim post-mortem A range of analysts discusses the lowlights of Minister Tito Mboweni’s bleak “mini-budget” with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 31 October 2019 9:58 AM
'Old Mutual outplayed by Peter Moyo in court of public opinion' Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee discusses why the facts are getting lost in public perception of 'David-vs-Goliath' battle. 25 October 2019 9:28 AM
I spent two weeks volunteering on a remote farm in Scotland. Here's what I found Alexander Matthews relays his unique holiday experience on the outskirts of the United Kingdom. 24 October 2019 4:55 PM
View all Opinion
Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reports the judge said Sibusiso Mpungose must be removed from society. 6 November 2019 1:25 PM
UCT student rediscovers Cape plant species thought to be extinct Brian du Preez describes the 'utter joy' of stumbling across a type of sweet pea last seen more than 200 years ago. 6 November 2019 11:48 AM
[LISTEN] City of Cape Town explains why some developments get the green light Municipal Planning Tribunal chairperson David Daniels explains the requirements for a town planning proposal. 6 November 2019 10:27 AM
View all Local
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege' Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 5 November 2019 12:56 PM
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world... 4 November 2019 3:04 PM
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away' Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas. 3 November 2019 4:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA) I have South African and Bok blood in my veins, says Coleman, who will continue to tend to family responsibilities at home. 6 November 2019 12:54 PM
Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO Andrew Barnes argues that working five days a week is outdated after his company made headlines for implementing a four-day model. 6 November 2019 11:37 AM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Opinion

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
McDonald's
Foodie
branding
mcflurry
foodies
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued McDonald’s for its new billboards punting McFlurry.

He gave it a “zero”.

Unleash your inner foodie with the Smarties McFlurry…

McDonald's (being serious, we assume)
McDonald's would say she's a foodie - LOL! (Photo by keli Santos from Pexels)

What does the word “foodie” mean to you?

I think of Franschhoek and expensive menus. Tiny portions and leaving the restaurant feeling hungry.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

What you certainly don’t think about when you hear the word is McDonald's, especially not its McFlurry, said Rice.

Listen to Rice’s critique in the audio clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?


6 November 2019 11:19 AM
by
Tags:
Marketing
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
McDonald's
Foodie
branding
mcflurry
foodies

More from Ad Feature

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clubman-modern-african-gentlemen-editionpng

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from But does it work?

Nivea men after shave

Nivea men’s 'manly, butch' new TV ad is 'corny as hell, clichéd, uninspiring'

30 October 2019 12:34 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice runs out of adjectives to describe how awful Nivea men’s new TV advert is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Checkers supermarket

Checkers is steadily moving upmarket. And it’s working

23 October 2019 12:30 PM

Checkers is getting "better and better", says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yves-saint-laurent-condomjpg

Yves Saint Laurent starts selling designer condoms for R95 a pop

16 October 2019 2:51 PM

Some things in life just don’t need a “designer” counterpart, reckons branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sasol-glug-glug-youtube-screengrabpng

[WATCH] 10 most-liked TV adverts in SA (Sasol 'Glug Glug' tops the list)

9 October 2019 1:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice discusses the most-liked TV adverts in South Africa in the second quarter of 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-peter-moyo-edjpg

Old Mutual takes out bizarre full-page advertisement in Business Day

2 October 2019 2:48 PM

Advertising expert Andy Rice slams it. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield’s response to the advert? “Hahahahahahahaha!”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-king-bacon-kingpng

Burger King rebrands as Bacon King (but drops 'ham' from the word 'hamburger')

18 September 2019 11:40 AM

"They seem to have succumbed to consumer pressure," says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Nando’s is the boss of Pick n Pay ('iNkukhu'), says ad expert Andy Rice

11 September 2019 10:32 AM

“Pick n Pay dug themselves a hole, then jumped into it,” says branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-bulljpg

Canadian drinks Red Bull without getting wings. Sues Red Bull – and wins!

27 August 2019 8:51 PM

The company has agreed to settle. Because it said Red Bull gives you wings, and it doesn’t. Oh, Canada!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gamejpg

Game guns for the townships with its ‘Get More Out of iGroza’ adverts

20 August 2019 7:41 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice praises the new Game advertising campaign and Cognitive Agency, the brains behind it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clubman-modern-african-gentlemen-editionpng

What is a 'Modern African Gentlemen'? Mini SA asks a 'pretentious' question

16 July 2019 8:02 PM

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice hates Mini South Africa’s new "Clubman Modern African Gentlemen Edition".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Almost 300 unidentified bodies in Western Cape mortuaries during 2019

Local

Zille loses court application against Public Protector on colonialism tweets

Politics

Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

Business Sport

EWN Highlights

No records approving Maseko transfer from GCIS, Presidency tells Zondo Inquiry

6 November 2019 12:35 PM

Cosatu irritated by Treasury's attacks on public servants' right to living wage

6 November 2019 12:24 PM

Maseko to Zondo: Jacob Zuma's evidence is untrue

6 November 2019 11:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA