Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.

This week, Rice critiqued McDonald’s for its new billboards punting McFlurry.

He gave it a “zero”.

Unleash your inner foodie with the Smarties McFlurry… McDonald's (being serious, we assume)

McDonald's would say she's a foodie - LOL! (Photo by keli Santos from Pexels)

What does the word “foodie” mean to you?

I think of Franschhoek and expensive menus. Tiny portions and leaving the restaurant feeling hungry. Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

What you certainly don’t think about when you hear the word is McDonald's, especially not its McFlurry, said Rice.

Listen to Rice’s critique in the audio clip below.

