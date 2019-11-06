Streaming issues? Report here
The Kiffness frontman David Scott teases new track and talks royalty payments

6 November 2019 1:17 PM
by
Tags:
Music
SABC
Artist
the kiffness
david scott
royalties
Baker Street
David Scott of The Kiffness has a new song coming out. He talks about his musical journey and his battle to get paid royalties.

The Kiffness frontman David Scott is releasing a new track this week, titled Baker Street, which features vocalist Mathew Gold.

Scott says it's a remake of the classic 1997 track with the same name by Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty.

The song will officially be released on music platforms this Friday, but Scott has given CapeTalk listeners a sweet preview.

Listen to get a taste of his new track 'Baker Street' featuring Mathew Gold:

Scott explains that he loves making beats combining different genres and sounds.

The artist and producer names South African band Goldfish as one of the inspirations behind creating his own unique electronic music.

On the internet, Scott has become known for his hilarious memes and parody videos.

He's also championed the fight to get SABC to pay South African artists their outstanding royalties.

In a bold move, Scott withdrew his music from all of the public broadcaster's popular radio stations.

The electronic artist says he's cautiously optimistic after the SABC made a commitment to clear its backlog of debt.

So far, 35% of the R250 million owed has been paid back.

Artists have been struggling with the national broadcaster for some time because they refuse to pay what's owed to us.

David Scott, Founder - The Kiffness

I've made the decision to pull my music from SABC stations because there's R250 million debt owed to us... It's time to hold them accountable... Not enough musicians are taking it seriously.

David Scott, Founder - The Kiffness

I got a break when I think my 100th song was good enough for the radio.

David Scott, Founder - The Kiffness

Listen to the full interview David Scott on Today with Kieno Kammies:


