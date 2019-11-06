State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'
Former president Jacob Zuma might no longer be appearing before the state capture inquiry next week after claiming he is ill, but his name featured prominently on Wednesday in the testimony of former Government Communication Information System (GCIS) chief Themba Maseko.
Maseko returned to the commission to respond to evidence given by Zuma in July.
The former president had testified that a decision to replace Maseko with Mzwanele Manyi was approved by Cabinet in February 2011. This after Maseko reportedly refused to use government money for ad spend with the Gupta family.
Maseko, in turn, insists that Zuma, in fact, instructed the late former minister in the Presidency Collins Chabane to announce his removal, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane
He (Maseko) says what actually happened is that the former president called the former, late minister and told him he must actually fire Maseko before he comes back from an African Union summit.Nthakoagana Ngatane, EWN reporter
So, when a Cabinet meeting was then convened the following week, it did not even have the item on the agenda but then the former president instructed the former minister to make the announcement in that meeting.Nthakoagana Ngatane, EWN reporter
Ngatane says when the commission approached the Presidency to declassify the documents, its response was to say that a discussion never took place in Cabinet and as a result there are no records.
The Presidency will now supply an affidavit to this effect.
This article first appeared on 702 : State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'
