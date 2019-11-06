Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children
Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms for killing his three children and his stepdaughter.
The bodies of the three children, aged four, six and 10, were found hanging in their home while the body of the 16-year-old stepdaughter was discovered hanging from a tree.
The court heard that Mpungose killed his children to spite his wife.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
The judge here in the Pietermaritzburg High Court did not mince her words in describing Sibusiso Mpunguse's crime. She said he is someone who should be removed from society and she said she wanted to send a strong message.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
During the plea bargain, he said he was depressed because his wife was planning to divorce him and considering to kill himself.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
#BreakingNews : Sibusiso Mpungose has been sentenced to four life terms. He has been found guilty of killing his three biological children and stepdaughter. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ECth002U6T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 6, 2019
The judge said Mpungose did not express remorse except feeling sorry for himself.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children
