Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA)
Colin Coleman has resigned as CEO of Goldman Sachs (sub-Saharan Africa).
He’s been at the helm since 2000.
Next year, Coleman will teach a course entitled "Africa: Doing Business in the Last Frontier of Global Growth" at Yale University.
It’s a wonderful opportunity to teach at an Ivy League university… [but] I continue to have family responsibilities back home, so you’re not getting rid of me yet, Bruce…Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA
I have South African and Bok blood in my veins…Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Coleman.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
I’m pivoting my career so I can be more helpful… it [leaving Goldman Sachs] liberates me…Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA
Goldman Sachs is a Rolls-Royce organisation…Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA
There’s a lot of private-sector talent in this country that is being underutilised…Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA
It [structurally fixing the economy] is moving much slower than we all want, but when the Boks lost to New Zealand it felt like the world was coming to an end, yet we won the World Cup!Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA
He [Finance Minister Tito Mboweni] has been very effective in turning the economic debate with Treasury at the centre…Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
This article first appeared on 702 : Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA)
More from Business
Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO
Andrew Barnes argues that working five days a week is outdated after his company made headlines for implementing a four-day model.Read More
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Investment summit hopes to boost economy and put SA on the map
The inaugural investment conference held last year raised R290bn in investment commitments.Read More
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA
Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie
The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a crowd of about 10 000 doting Springbok supporters.Read More
SA employees will need proof to benefit from new parental leave, says HR expert
South Africa's new parental leave laws have officially come into effect, explains HR expert John Botha.Read More
Authorities go after illegal cannabis products making 'outlandish health claims'
Businesses that are making money from the cannabis craze are breaking the law, warns medicines regulator SAHPRA.Read More
Rassie and Siya provide lessons in leadership to MBA students at Gibs
“I was teaching MBA yesterday, talking about the game – we went into it in some depth,” says Prof Nick Binedell of Gibs.Read More
New leave policy for staff affected by domestic abuse at consumer giant Unilever
Unilever South Africa has introduced special leave for employees who are affected by domestic violence, dubbed 'haven leave'.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More