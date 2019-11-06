Colin Coleman has resigned as CEO of Goldman Sachs (sub-Saharan Africa).

He’s been at the helm since 2000.

Next year, Coleman will teach a course entitled "Africa: Doing Business in the Last Frontier of Global Growth" at Yale University.

FILE: Colin Coleman. Picture: EWN

It’s a wonderful opportunity to teach at an Ivy League university… [but] I continue to have family responsibilities back home, so you’re not getting rid of me yet, Bruce… Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA

I have South African and Bok blood in my veins… Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Coleman.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I’m pivoting my career so I can be more helpful… it [leaving Goldman Sachs] liberates me… Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA

Goldman Sachs is a Rolls-Royce organisation… Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA

There’s a lot of private-sector talent in this country that is being underutilised… Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA

It [structurally fixing the economy] is moving much slower than we all want, but when the Boks lost to New Zealand it felt like the world was coming to an end, yet we won the World Cup! Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA

He [Finance Minister Tito Mboweni] has been very effective in turning the economic debate with Treasury at the centre… Colin Coleman, CEO - Goldman Sachs SA

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA)