Drop in consumer confidence could spell trouble for GDP in third quarter
South African consumer confidence has dropped to the lowest level since President Cyril Ramaphosa came into power, bringing with him the so-called “Ramaphoria”.
The consumer confidence index, sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, shows that the overall outlook for the economy has dimmed.
FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi says this could mean that the gross domestic product (GDP) will also take a knock when the figures for the third quarter are released.
He says consumers have lost their optimism about the future outlook of the country's economy.
He attributes this to a range of factors including rising unemployment, lack of wage increases in the private sector and declining corporate profits.
If history is anything to go by, it does suggest that the quarter three GDP numbers are going to come out not so glossy.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Economist - FNB
It does appear that consumers have lost hope.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Economist - FNB
Unemployment remains very high, in fact, it's increasing. Employees in the private sector aren't getting real wage increases, bonuses aren't being paid.Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Economist - FNB
More from Business
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype
The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages.Read More
Landlords warned to be careful when choosing rental agents
It's important for landlords to find the right rental agents to manage their property, attorney Marlon Shevelew explains.Read More
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers
Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year.Read More
Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.Read More
Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA)
I have South African and Bok blood in my veins, says Coleman, who will continue to tend to family responsibilities at home.Read More
Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO
Andrew Barnes argues that working five days a week is outdated after his company made headlines for implementing a four-day model.Read More
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?
What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.Read More
Investment summit hopes to boost economy and put SA on the map
The inaugural investment conference held last year raised R290bn in investment commitments.Read More
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA
Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie
The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a crowd of about 10 000 doting Springbok supporters.Read More