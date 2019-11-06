The Zimbabwean government has fired a dozen of doctors who have been on strike for the past two months.

The Health Services Board found the 77 doctors guilty of absenteeism for failing to attend disciplinary hearings.

The doctors embarked on a strike to demand for a pay hike.

Clement Manyathela speaks to NewsDay Zimbabwe senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga for more.

Yesterday the government announced that it fired 77 medical doctors out of the 80 doctors who were brought in for hearings. Blessed Mhlanga, Senior reporter - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Currently, a doctor is earning Z$2,400 bond notes, which is equivalent to R1,000, per month and it is not sufficient for them to pay rentals and find transport to go to work. Blessed Mhlanga, Senior reporter - NewsDay Zimbabwe

They say are incapacitated and cannot continue to go to work. Blessed Mhlanga, Senior reporter - NewsDay Zimbabwe

This article first appeared on 702 : Zimbabwe fires 77 doctors for demanding pay hike