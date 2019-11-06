DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race
A Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentarian has challenged the party's federal council chair Helen Zille over her stance on race.
DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi says race is not something that the party can brush away.
Gumbi wrote an opinion piece addressed to Zille on why race matters.
The young politician maintains that race is proxy for disadvantage in South Africa and says social consciousness is needed to understand this.
He says he's backing the DA's Makashule Gana to take over as interim leader of the party.
Gana is up against DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen for the hotly contested position which will be voted on at the party's federal council meeting scheduled for November 17.
RELATED: Makashule Gana: I want to ensure the DA truly becomes a home for all in SA
Gumbi believes that the contest for the position of DA interim leader will signify which direction the party plans to take in terms of socio-economic justice.
He still maintains that the DA is the best political vehicle to take South Africa forward.
We're going towards a policy conference and people are going to take different positions.Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP
The party has to take a very clear and spcifi drections.Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP
Makashule Gana is going to be my candidate, the one that I support. It's the direction I think the party has to take.Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP
Race is proxy for disadvantage. It matters in elections, it matters in decision-making, it matters in thinking. It's not something we can brush away.Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP
Listen to the discussion with Clement Manyathela:
This article first appeared on 702 : DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race
More from Politics
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum'
WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.Read More
Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched'
Prof Pierre de Vos unpacks acting Judge Malebo Habed's decision to not set aside Public Protector's report on former WC premier.Read More
State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'
EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July.Read More
Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.Read More
Zille loses court application against Public Protector on colonialism tweets
On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.Read More
Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry.Read More
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.Read More
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA'
Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him.Read More
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'
Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed.Read More
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA
Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what the party needs going forward'.Read More