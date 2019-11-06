DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race

A Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentarian has challenged the party's federal council chair Helen Zille over her stance on race.

DA MP Hlanganani Gumbi says race is not something that the party can brush away.

Gumbi wrote an opinion piece addressed to Zille on why race matters.

The young politician maintains that race is proxy for disadvantage in South Africa and says social consciousness is needed to understand this.

He says he's backing the DA's Makashule Gana to take over as interim leader of the party.

Gana is up against DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen for the hotly contested position which will be voted on at the party's federal council meeting scheduled for November 17.

Gumbi believes that the contest for the position of DA interim leader will signify which direction the party plans to take in terms of socio-economic justice.

He still maintains that the DA is the best political vehicle to take South Africa forward.

We're going towards a policy conference and people are going to take different positions. Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP

The party has to take a very clear and spcifi drections. Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP

Makashule Gana is going to be my candidate, the one that I support. It's the direction I think the party has to take. Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP

Race is proxy for disadvantage. It matters in elections, it matters in decision-making, it matters in thinking. It's not something we can brush away. Hlanganani Gumbi, DA MP

