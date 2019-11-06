Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police
JOHANNESBURG - Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been rearrested on Wednesday after she was said to be on the run.
Momberg handed herself over to police after a warrant of arrest was issued due to her no-show in court in August.
The former real estate agent was found guilty of four charged of crimen injuria after using the k-word during an altercation with a police officer back in 2016.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said she would be handed over to relevant authorities.
“Police have processed her and she will be handed over to the prosecuting authority at the Randburg Magistrates Court.”
The authorities failed to find Momberg at two addresses provided to the police.
The one address is for a property in Bedfordview and the other in Krugersdorp.
Momberg was sentenced in March 2018 to three years in prison of which one year was suspended following her racist tirade.
This article first appeared on EWN : Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police
