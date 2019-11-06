Author Marita van der Vyver on her new book and writing about war
Acclaimed South African author Marita van der Vyver might write mainly in Afrikaans, but her work has reached an international audience through translations into English and a number of other languages.
The writer has made her home in France and she's in Cape Town for the launch of her new novel Grensgeval, translated into English as Borderline.
Joining Pippa Hudson for Wednesday's On the Yellow Couch, she says she's been wanting to write about apartheid South Africa's border war for many years.
She expands on her personal connection to the story as someone who was a teenager during the seventies, just like her female protagonist.
My classmates and brothers and cousins and friends were the young teenage boys who were caught up as conscripts.Marita van der Vyver, Author
War stories are mostly told by men and van der Vyver says it was a challenge to approach the subject from the perspective of the women left behind.
I always like a challenge with every book - in Afrikaans we even have a genre called 'grens literatuur', border literature, the guys who've been there telling their stories.Marita van der Vyver, Author
It's interesting to write from a woman's perspective because we weren't there, but we have to deal with the damage that's done not just in the border war, but wars in general.Marita van der Vyver, Author
In the book, says van der Vyver, she also tries her best to imagine being "stuck in the bloody entrails" of war through a male character who keeps a journal.
She hopes Borderline will help the younger generation understand the effects of war on their own parents, sometimes manifesting in problems such as addiction and domestic violence.
Van der Vyver discusses her research for the, book what she calls "the big black hole" war leaves behind in ex-soldiers and the need for us to always have a glimmer of hope.
The Cape Town launch of "Borderline" takes place at the Book Lounge on Wednesday from 5:30 pm.
Listen to the fascinating discussion with the author here:
More from Local
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher
Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals.Read More
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008.Read More
City stalls on relocating taxi overflow to Foreshore site
The site under the freeway bridge near the harbour has been converted into a temporary holding facility for displaced taxis.Read More
Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched'
Prof Pierre de Vos unpacks acting Judge Malebo Habed's decision to not set aside Public Protector's report on former WC premier.Read More
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus
The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful.Read More
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers
Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year.Read More
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police
Momberg handed herself over to police after a warrant for her arrest was issued due to her no-show in court in August.Read More
State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'
EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July.Read More
Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.Read More
Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reports the judge said Sibusiso Mpungose must be removed from society.Read More
More from Lifestyle
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers
Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko
Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world.Read More
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away'
Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas.Read More
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation
Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours.Read More
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.Read More
'The reality about our brain is it needs to be curious to develop'
Group executive for people and culture, futurist and medical doctor shares her insights.Read More
If you make a mistake when transferring money (EFT) you don’t get it back easily
Made a mistake when paying by EFT? You're going to battle to get your money back, warns consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.Read More
Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent
Comedic legend Kurt Schoonraad chats about how having his 'laatie' changed his life and how he handles parenting.Read More
Ten tips for shoppers who plan to blow their money on Black Friday
Black Friday is on the 29th November 2019. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler has some advice for big spenders before they splurge.Read More