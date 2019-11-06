Landlords warned to be careful when choosing rental agents

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Repatriating stolen bodies
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:35
Greenmarket Square refugee standoff
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
A peak into the world of the rugby book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Williams - Publisher at Johannesburg Review of Books
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director of the SA Institute of International Affairs
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008. 6 November 2019 5:39 PM
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages. 6 November 2019 4:43 PM
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful. 6 November 2019 4:06 PM
View all Sport
Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched' Prof Pierre de Vos unpacks acting Judge Malebo Habed's decision to not set aside Public Protector's report on former WC premier. 6 November 2019 4:41 PM
DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race Hlanganani Gumbi says race is proxy for disadvantage and is not something the party can brush away. 6 November 2019 2:22 PM
State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue' EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July. 6 November 2019 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008. 6 November 2019 5:39 PM
City stalls on relocating taxi overflow to Foreshore site The site under the freeway bridge near the harbour has been converted into a temporary holding facility for displaced taxis. 6 November 2019 5:20 PM
View all Local
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year. 6 November 2019 3:55 PM
Author Marita van der Vyver on her new book and writing about war The writer is in South Africa for the launch of 'Grensgeval', translated into English as 'Borderline'. 6 November 2019 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages. 6 November 2019 4:43 PM
Landlords warned to be careful when choosing rental agents It's important for landlords to find the right rental agents to manage their property, attorney Marlon Shevelew explains. 6 November 2019 4:02 PM
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year. 6 November 2019 3:55 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Landlords warned to be careful when choosing rental agents

6 November 2019 4:02 PM
by
Tags:
Property
rental agent
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
landlord
tenant
lease
lease agreement
sole mandate
Marlon Shevelew
It's important for landlords to find the right rental agents to manage their property, attorney Marlon Shevelew explains.

Property owners who want to lease their property through rental agents have been warned to follow all the necessary steps and procedures.

The role of the rental agent is to facilitate an agreement between a landlord and tenant for the rental of a residential property.

A rental agent can either make life easier for landlords or create a nightmare situation.

RELATED: How South Africa's new property laws will change the real estate industry

They are responsible for duties such as finding tenants, conducting credit checks, constructing lease agreements, collecting payments, maintaining the property and more.

It's important for landlords to vet potential rental agents to make sure that they are qualified to provide these services.

Once a landlord chooses the right agent, property attorney Marlon Shevelew says the relationship must be formalised with a sole mandate.

A sole mandate is a written agreement that gives an agent exclusive rights to market, sell or lease a property.

In order to have a formal relationship between a landlord and an agent, there needs to be a mandate.

Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

A sole mandate, which invariably is someone managing your property, does have to be in writing.

Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

RELATED: WC Rental Tribunal says it doesn't take sides in tenant-landlord disputes

Shevelew says landlords must be well-informed about the contents of lease agreements and understand every clause in the legally binding document.

He adds that rental agents are meant to represent the interests of the landlord and should always keep the lines clear.

An agent is a supplier of a service to a landlord. They're getting paid for that.

Marlon Shevelew, Property attorney - Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Shevelew joined consumer journalist Wendy Knowler who offered some case studies and described the risks involved in hiring rental agents to operate on your behalf.

It's a lesson for landlords to read the contract really carefully so that you know what you're really in for.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Listen to the full discussion on ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


6 November 2019 4:02 PM
by
Tags:
Property
rental agent
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
landlord
tenant
lease
lease agreement
sole mandate
Marlon Shevelew

More from Business

springbok-instagram-siya-kolisijpg

Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype

6 November 2019 4:43 PM

The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

primedia-broadcasting-marketing-manager-lulu-mthimkhulu-and-hero-of-the-year-2019-murendeni-mafumojpg

LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers

6 November 2019 3:55 PM

Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Drop in consumer confidence could spell trouble for GDP in third quarter

6 November 2019 1:43 PM

SA consumers aren't feeling very hopeful about the country's economic outlook. This may filter through to their spending patterns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106-ramaphosa2-edjpg

Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference

6 November 2019 1:41 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131104Coleman2 .jpg

Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA)

6 November 2019 12:54 PM

I have South African and Bok blood in my veins, says Coleman, who will continue to tend to family responsibilities at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-job-employee-work-pexels-photo-669615jpeg

Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO

6 November 2019 11:37 AM

Andrew Barnes argues that working five days a week is outdated after his company made headlines for implementing a four-day model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106-ramaphosa-edjpg

Investment summit hopes to boost economy and put SA on the map

6 November 2019 10:47 AM

The inaugural investment conference held last year raised R290bn in investment commitments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drought

Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA

6 November 2019 10:15 AM

Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191105-iswil-sprinbok-return004jpg

Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie

6 November 2019 8:48 AM

The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a crowd of about 10 000 doting Springbok supporters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus

Sport Local

Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO

Business

Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children

Local

Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Xolani Gwala ‘fought to the end’

6 November 2019 6:59 PM

State spending cuts, higher taxes doing more harm than good, Parly told

6 November 2019 6:44 PM

[Sponsored] Wits finds dung beetles inform artificial intelligence

6 November 2019 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA