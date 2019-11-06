Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched'
On Tuesday, the Pretoria High Court dismissed with costs the application by former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on her controversial colonialism tweets reviewed and set aside.
Mkhwebane found that the 2018 tweets, where Zille claimed that the legacy of colonialism is not all bad, was in violation of the executive code of ethics.
John Maytham gets the input of Professor Pierre de Vos, the Claude Leon Foundation chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
RELATED: Zille loses court application against Public Protector on colonialism tweets
De Vos agrees that the recent court judgments in hate speech cases can lead to confusion among the general public.
That is why we're waiting for the Constitutional Court, who have heard the arguments in the case. It will be the first case where they will give an authoritative interpretation of the provisions that regulate hate speech, which is the promotion of equality and the prevention of unfair discrimination.Prof. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT
He points out that the Public Protector has wrongly said that hate speech is protected by the Constitution.
The Constitution doesn't regulate or prohibit any speech, it just says some speech is not protected so if you make a law to limit the speech that is not protected, it is not going to be unconstitutional.Prof. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT
The constitutional law expert says he's not sure Zille's tweets constitute hate speech given their context, but has no doubt that they were not an incitement to violence.
What it clearly isn't, is what the Public Protector found - that it was an incitement to violence. That is clearly a bit far-fetched.Prof. Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation chair in Constitutional Governance - UCT
For more on this complicated issue, take a listen:
More from Local
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher
Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals.Read More
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008.Read More
City stalls on relocating taxi overflow to Foreshore site
The site under the freeway bridge near the harbour has been converted into a temporary holding facility for displaced taxis.Read More
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus
The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful.Read More
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers
Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year.Read More
Author Marita van der Vyver on her new book and writing about war
The writer is in South Africa for the launch of 'Grensgeval', translated into English as 'Borderline'.Read More
Convicted racist Vicki Momberg hands herself over to the police
Momberg handed herself over to police after a warrant for her arrest was issued due to her no-show in court in August.Read More
State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'
EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July.Read More
Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.Read More
Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reports the judge said Sibusiso Mpungose must be removed from society.Read More
More from Politics
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum'
WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.Read More
DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race
Hlanganani Gumbi says race is proxy for disadvantage and is not something the party can brush away.Read More
State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'
EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July.Read More
Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.Read More
Zille loses court application against Public Protector on colonialism tweets
On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.Read More
Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week
EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry.Read More
'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'
Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.Read More
'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA'
Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him.Read More
'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'
Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed.Read More
Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA
Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what the party needs going forward'.Read More