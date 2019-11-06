Streaming issues? Report here
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus

6 November 2019 4:06 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Rassie Erasmus
Siya Kolisi
The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful.
Picture from Siya Kolisi's Instagram post (https://www.instagram.com/p/B4eRautKPXR/)

There is true love - and deep respect - between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus.

When the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday, footage showed Kolisi begging Erasmus to lift it with him.

Erasmus – whom Kolisi refers to as “selfless” - declined, saying it was the players’ moment, not his.

The bond between the two has inspired South Africa – check out Kolisi’s ode to Erasmus in the post below.


