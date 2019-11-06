I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus
There is true love - and deep respect - between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus.
When the Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup on Saturday, footage showed Kolisi begging Erasmus to lift it with him.
Erasmus – whom Kolisi refers to as “selfless” - declined, saying it was the players’ moment, not his.
The bond between the two has inspired South Africa – check out Kolisi’s ode to Erasmus in the post below.
