Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype

The Springbok team needs to update its rate card.

The official squad can now charge up to 30% more for sponsored posts on its social media pages after winning the Rugby World Cup, according to brand analyst Kirsten Dewar.

Dewar runs the advertising agency Platinum Seed and told Business Insider SA that Springbok team charged the following prior to their World Cup victory:

Between R30,000 and R35,000 for a tweet

Between R25,000 and R30,000 per Instagram post

Between R40,000 and R45,000 per Facebook post

Now that the Boks have brought the Webb Ellis trophy home, they can earn up to R45,500 per tweet, R39,000 per Instagram post, and R58,500 per Facebook post.

This is based on the volume of followers on their official pages and the growth in engagement since being crowned RWC champions.

Dewar says the Springbok brand has become more meaningful to South Africans and therefore has increased its value.

When we talk about the Springboks' increased value, it's also because there is a meaning there now. Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

People are more engaged with the brand because it stands for something bigger. Advertising with that brand now means a little bit more. Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

According to Dewar, the national side will have to find a way to maintain the positive sentiment around their brand.

Dewar says sponsored posts on social media are part of a growing trend towards influencer marketing.

She explains that advertisers look at brand alignment, followers, reach and engagement as important factors to consider when choosing the right influential people to partner with.

Just because you've got ten or twenty thousand followers it doesn't mean you should be an influencer. Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

We do a lot of work to quantify the value of influencer marketing. There's also a softer impact. Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

Follow the Springboks on Instagram here, Facebook here and Twitter here to see what new brand partnerships they have in store.

Image: Springboks on Instagram.