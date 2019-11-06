Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Repatriating stolen bodies
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:35
Greenmarket Square refugee standoff
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
A peak into the world of the rugby book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Williams - Publisher at Johannesburg Review of Books
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director of the SA Institute of International Affairs
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008. 6 November 2019 5:39 PM
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages. 6 November 2019 4:43 PM
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful. 6 November 2019 4:06 PM
View all Sport
Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched' Prof Pierre de Vos unpacks acting Judge Malebo Habed's decision to not set aside Public Protector's report on former WC premier. 6 November 2019 4:41 PM
DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race Hlanganani Gumbi says race is proxy for disadvantage and is not something the party can brush away. 6 November 2019 2:22 PM
State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue' EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July. 6 November 2019 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008. 6 November 2019 5:39 PM
City stalls on relocating taxi overflow to Foreshore site The site under the freeway bridge near the harbour has been converted into a temporary holding facility for displaced taxis. 6 November 2019 5:20 PM
View all Local
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year. 6 November 2019 3:55 PM
Author Marita van der Vyver on her new book and writing about war The writer is in South Africa for the launch of 'Grensgeval', translated into English as 'Borderline'. 6 November 2019 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages. 6 November 2019 4:43 PM
Landlords warned to be careful when choosing rental agents It's important for landlords to find the right rental agents to manage their property, attorney Marlon Shevelew explains. 6 November 2019 4:02 PM
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year. 6 November 2019 3:55 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
arrow_forward
Business

Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype

6 November 2019 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
World Cup Victory
Bok squad
The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages.

The Springbok team needs to update its rate card.

The official squad can now charge up to 30% more for sponsored posts on its social media pages after winning the Rugby World Cup, according to brand analyst Kirsten Dewar.

RELATED: I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus

Dewar runs the advertising agency Platinum Seed and told Business Insider SA that Springbok team charged the following prior to their World Cup victory:

  • Between R30,000 and R35,000 for a tweet
  • Between R25,000 and R30,000 per Instagram post
  • Between R40,000 and R45,000 per Facebook post

Now that the Boks have brought the Webb Ellis trophy home, they can earn up to R45,500 per tweet, R39,000 per Instagram post, and R58,500 per Facebook post.

This is based on the volume of followers on their official pages and the growth in engagement since being crowned RWC champions.

Dewar says the Springbok brand has become more meaningful to South Africans and therefore has increased its value.

When we talk about the Springboks' increased value, it's also because there is a meaning there now.

Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

People are more engaged with the brand because it stands for something bigger. Advertising with that brand now means a little bit more.

Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

According to Dewar, the national side will have to find a way to maintain the positive sentiment around their brand.

Dewar says sponsored posts on social media are part of a growing trend towards influencer marketing.

She explains that advertisers look at brand alignment, followers, reach and engagement as important factors to consider when choosing the right influential people to partner with.

Just because you've got ten or twenty thousand followers it doesn't mean you should be an influencer.

Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

We do a lot of work to quantify the value of influencer marketing. There's also a softer impact.

Kirsten Dewar, Managing director - Platinum Seed

Follow the Springboks on Instagram here, Facebook here and Twitter here to see what new brand partnerships they have in store.

Listen to her digital insights on Afternoon Drive on John Maytham:

Image: Springboks on Instagram.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


6 November 2019 4:43 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
Siya Kolisi
World Cup Victory
Bok squad

More from Sport

180915springboksgif

Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby

6 November 2019 5:39 PM

Beast made 117 appearances in the green and gold jersey since his debut in 2008.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus

I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus

6 November 2019 4:06 PM

The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191105-iswil-sprinbok-return004jpg

Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie

6 November 2019 8:48 AM

The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a crowd of about 10 000 doting Springbok supporters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191105-iswil-sprinbok-return004jpg

South Africans gave us reasons to win - says Kolisi

5 November 2019 8:10 PM

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said coach Rassie Erasmus motivated them throughout the tournament and the support from South Africans fuelled their drive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191105-iswil-sprinbok-return010jpg

Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!

5 November 2019 5:15 PM

We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springbokjpg

First group of Springboks arrive home

5 November 2019 3:52 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Tholakele Mnganga shares details on the welcome taking place at OR Tambo International Airport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191103springbokkejpg

Gautrain offers supporters free rides to Springboks welcoming

5 November 2019 1:37 PM

Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen says commuters should wear their rugby regalia to get a ride.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140815jean.jpg

'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'

5 November 2019 12:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

faf-underwearjpeg

Worldwide clamour for Faf’s 'SA-flag onderbroekie' sees it sell out in a day

5 November 2019 8:41 AM

“As soon as the images of Faf with Prince Harry went around, things just got crazy!” says Bean Bag The Brand owner Kurt Schmelzer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191103rugbyjpg

The next Springbok rugby coach? Here's who may be in the running

5 November 2019 7:48 AM

Sports journalist John Goliath assesses the names being touted for the position.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

couple-house-keys-property-owners-pexels-photojpeg

Landlords warned to be careful when choosing rental agents

6 November 2019 4:02 PM

It's important for landlords to find the right rental agents to manage their property, attorney Marlon Shevelew explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

primedia-broadcasting-marketing-manager-lulu-mthimkhulu-and-hero-of-the-year-2019-murendeni-mafumojpg

LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers

6 November 2019 3:55 PM

Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Drop in consumer confidence could spell trouble for GDP in third quarter

6 November 2019 1:43 PM

SA consumers aren't feeling very hopeful about the country's economic outlook. This may filter through to their spending patterns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106-ramaphosa2-edjpg

Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference

6 November 2019 1:41 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131104Coleman2 .jpg

Why I’m leaving South Africa for Yale – Colin Coleman (CEO, Goldman Sachs SA)

6 November 2019 12:54 PM

I have South African and Bok blood in my veins, says Coleman, who will continue to tend to family responsibilities at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-job-employee-work-pexels-photo-669615jpeg

Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO

6 November 2019 11:37 AM

Andrew Barnes argues that working five days a week is outdated after his company made headlines for implementing a four-day model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's

Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously?

6 November 2019 11:19 AM

What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106-ramaphosa-edjpg

Investment summit hopes to boost economy and put SA on the map

6 November 2019 10:47 AM

The inaugural investment conference held last year raised R290bn in investment commitments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drought

Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA

6 November 2019 10:15 AM

Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191105-iswil-sprinbok-return004jpg

Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie

6 November 2019 8:48 AM

The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a crowd of about 10 000 doting Springbok supporters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus

Sport Local

Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO

Business

Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children

Local

Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Xolani Gwala ‘fought to the end’

6 November 2019 6:59 PM

State spending cuts, higher taxes doing more harm than good, Parly told

6 November 2019 6:44 PM

[Sponsored] Wits finds dung beetles inform artificial intelligence

6 November 2019 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA