Today at 20:15
Repatriating stolen bodies
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:35
Greenmarket Square refugee standoff
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Lisa Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:55
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
A peak into the world of the rugby book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Williams - Publisher at Johannesburg Review of Books
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director of the SA Institute of International Affairs
City stalls on relocating taxi overflow to Foreshore site

6 November 2019 5:20 PM
by
Tags:
Traffic
Transport
Foreshore
Taxis
Felicity Purchase
taxi overflow
displaced taxis
holding area
Station Deck
The site under the freeway bridge near the harbour has been converted into a temporary holding facility for displaced taxis.

The City of Cape Town has had to again postpone the relocation of displaced taxis to a site on the Foreshore.

About 270 taxis were meant to move to the site on Wednesday morning, under the freeway bridge near the harbour.

However, taxi operators discovered that the entryway was too narrow for their vehicles.

The site was identified as an alternative remote holding area for minibus taxis that were displaced from the Station Deck following the refurbishment of the taxi rank.

The Station Deck facility can no longer accommodate the same number of vehicles as before.

The taxi overflow has been operating from open sites in near District Six, which has led to complaints from residents and businesses in the area.

If all goes accordingly, the minibus-taxi operators will officially move to the site as from Thursday, 7 November.

The city's Felicity Purchase says work is being done to rectify the size of entryway along with other minor adjustments so that the taxis can move to the new holding spot.

It has started this morning, they started moving there but we found a few hiccups.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development

The entrance was too tight. We are going to improve that as well as a few other things.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development

They will go back there tomorrow. If it requires further work, we will do it either at night or over the weekend or make it more useable.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development

The site is situated on the harbour side between DF Malan and Christiaan Barnard Streets and borders on FW de Klerk Boulevard.

Purchase says traffic officials will be stationed at the intersections to manage traffic flow near the harbour.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:












