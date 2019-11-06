City stalls on relocating taxi overflow to Foreshore site

The City of Cape Town has had to again postpone the relocation of displaced taxis to a site on the Foreshore.

About 270 taxis were meant to move to the site on Wednesday morning, under the freeway bridge near the harbour.

However, taxi operators discovered that the entryway was too narrow for their vehicles.

The site was identified as an alternative remote holding area for minibus taxis that were displaced from the Station Deck following the refurbishment of the taxi rank.

The Station Deck facility can no longer accommodate the same number of vehicles as before.

The taxi overflow has been operating from open sites in near District Six, which has led to complaints from residents and businesses in the area.

If all goes accordingly, the minibus-taxi operators will officially move to the site as from Thursday, 7 November.

The city's Felicity Purchase says work is being done to rectify the size of entryway along with other minor adjustments so that the taxis can move to the new holding spot.

It has started this morning, they started moving there but we found a few hiccups. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development

The entrance was too tight. We are going to improve that as well as a few other things. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development

They will go back there tomorrow. If it requires further work, we will do it either at night or over the weekend or make it more useable. Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport and Urban Development

The site is situated on the harbour side between DF Malan and Christiaan Barnard Streets and borders on FW de Klerk Boulevard.

Purchase says traffic officials will be stationed at the intersections to manage traffic flow near the harbour.

