Streaming issues? Report here
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:25
A peak into the world of the rugby book
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ben Williams - Publisher at Johannesburg Review of Books
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFayden - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at haveyouheard Marketing
Tomorrow at 07:07
Bokke's return marred by robberies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 07:22
Political donations and the grey area that is lobbyists
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Tomorrow at 08:07
How NSFAS wasted R1billion
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen - NSFAS Administrator
Tomorrow at 08:22
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director of the SA Institute of International Affairs
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby Beast started the final against England, which South Africa won 32-12, before being replaced by Steven Kirchoff soon after half-ti... 6 November 2019 5:39 PM
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages. 6 November 2019 4:43 PM
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful. 6 November 2019 4:06 PM
View all Sport
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched' Prof Pierre de Vos unpacks acting Judge Malebo Habed's decision to not set aside Public Protector's report on former WC premier. 6 November 2019 4:41 PM
DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race Hlanganani Gumbi says race is proxy for disadvantage and is not something the party can brush away. 6 November 2019 2:22 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
New discovery about dung beetles has implications for AI, robotics Wits Prof. Marcus Byrne says the beetle uses not only visual but also mechanical cues to achieve navigational precision. 6 November 2019 6:39 PM
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby Beast started the final against England, which South Africa won 32-12, before being replaced by Steven Kirchoff soon after half-ti... 6 November 2019 5:39 PM
View all Local
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year. 6 November 2019 3:55 PM
Author Marita van der Vyver on her new book and writing about war The writer is in South Africa for the launch of 'Grensgeval', translated into English as 'Borderline'. 6 November 2019 3:32 PM
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege' Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 5 November 2019 12:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
The World in 2056 based on Blade Runner The movie is set in November 2019 and was released in 1982, what will the world look like in another 37 years? 6 November 2019 7:15 PM
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages. 6 November 2019 4:43 PM
Landlords warned to be careful when choosing rental agents It's important for landlords to find the right rental agents to manage their property, attorney Marlon Shevelew explains. 6 November 2019 4:02 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World
arrow_forward
Politics

'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum'

6 November 2019 6:14 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
United Nations
Paris climate agreement
Dr. Prabhat Upadhyay
WWF SA
US withdrawal from Paris Agreement
WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.

The US has started the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which commits signatories to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to curb the rise in global temperatures.

Dr Prabhat Upadhyay, senior policy analyst at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa, says although the move is significant and no surprise, it will not slow the worldwide momentum on combating climate change.

RELATED: 'Climate change has arrived, earlier than we thought'

As an example, he cites the meeting between the presidents of France and China, where the two leaders affirmed their support for the climate accord, saying it is irrevocable.

If you look at the balance of forces, the momentum is already towards taking action on climate change.

Dr. Prabhat Upadhyay, Senior policy analyst - WWF SA

He makes the point that the broader American society is already part of this momentum no matter what the national government chooses to do.

There is the initiative We Are Still In, where sub-national governments, cities, businesses etc. they have taken upon themselves to indicate to the world that even if their administration is going to pull out of the Paris Agreement, they support action.

Dr. Prabhat Upadhyay, Senior policy analyst - WWF SA

Click on the link below to listen to the conversation:


6 November 2019 6:14 PM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
United Nations
Paris climate agreement
Dr. Prabhat Upadhyay
WWF SA
US withdrawal from Paris Agreement

More from World

white-fragility-bookjpg

White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author

6 November 2019 5:54 PM

Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAngelo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

united-states-china-flagjpg

China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US

4 November 2019 11:11 AM

China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

world-cup-rugby-awards-teamjpg

[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 4:12 PM

The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kolisi-world-cup-rugby-awardsjpg

[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 1:48 PM

The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170215qantasjpg

Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation

3 November 2019 11:12 AM

Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa1jpg

[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game

2 November 2019 10:43 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks have put South Africa on the lips of billions of people around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-rings-doorbelljpg

[WATCH] Clever pooch rings doorbell after being locked out of home

1 November 2019 10:52 AM

This smart doggo must have decided to stay out too late, and had to ring her human's doorbell at 2 am to be let in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rhino-momjpg

What does the future hold for SA's endangered species?

31 October 2019 5:31 PM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

twitter-2170426-960-720png

Twitter to ban political adverts

31 October 2019 4:43 PM

The social networking site announced on Wednesday that it is to ban all political ads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix logo 2019

Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature

30 October 2019 1:06 PM

If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

191020mmusi

Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched'

6 November 2019 4:41 PM

Prof Pierre de Vos unpacks acting Judge Malebo Habed's decision to not set aside Public Protector's report on former WC premier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hlangananijpg

DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race

6 November 2019 2:22 PM

Hlanganani Gumbi says race is proxy for disadvantage and is not something the party can brush away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106-themba-maseko-edjpg

State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'

6 November 2019 1:46 PM

EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191106-ramaphosa2-edjpg

Psychoanalytical initiative pledges R14bn at investment conference

6 November 2019 1:41 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Helen Zille

Zille loses court application against Public Protector on colonialism tweets

5 November 2019 6:16 PM

On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week

5 November 2019 1:09 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191029ramaphosa

'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'

4 November 2019 1:20 PM

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma

'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA'

4 November 2019 1:16 PM

Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskompresser_0632

'We’ll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'

1 November 2019 9:31 AM

Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country’s money-pit SOEs are being fixed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031-makashule-gana2-edjpg

Makashule Gana puts hand up to lead DA

31 October 2019 4:20 PM

Democratic Alliance (DA) MPL in Gauteng Makashule Gana said he decided to accept the nomination after 'much reflection about what the party needs going forward'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus

Sport Local

Four-day work week growing into a global movement, says CEO

Business

Father handed four life sentences for killing his four children

Local

Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Sanef won’t appeal EFF hate speech ruling

6 November 2019 7:41 PM

Report: SA could be downgraded by S&P Global

6 November 2019 7:14 PM

Xolani Gwala ‘fought to the end’

6 November 2019 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA