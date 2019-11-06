'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum'
The US has started the process of withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, which commits signatories to cutting greenhouse gas emissions to curb the rise in global temperatures.
Dr Prabhat Upadhyay, senior policy analyst at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) South Africa, says although the move is significant and no surprise, it will not slow the worldwide momentum on combating climate change.
RELATED: 'Climate change has arrived, earlier than we thought'
As an example, he cites the meeting between the presidents of France and China, where the two leaders affirmed their support for the climate accord, saying it is irrevocable.
If you look at the balance of forces, the momentum is already towards taking action on climate change.Dr. Prabhat Upadhyay, Senior policy analyst - WWF SA
He makes the point that the broader American society is already part of this momentum no matter what the national government chooses to do.
There is the initiative We Are Still In, where sub-national governments, cities, businesses etc. they have taken upon themselves to indicate to the world that even if their administration is going to pull out of the Paris Agreement, they support action.Dr. Prabhat Upadhyay, Senior policy analyst - WWF SA
Click on the link below to listen to the conversation:
