Journo describes how he was robbed at OR Tambo while covering Springboks return

Several Springboks supporters were robbed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday when they went to welcome the team home from the Rugby World Cup.

People were robbed of their cellphones, bags and other belongings.

The police have reported that at least 14 cases were reported on Tuesday and two suspects were arrested for theft.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to eNCA journalist Khayelihle Khumalo who was also robbed of his belongings.

Someone just stole my bag 😭😭😭 — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) November 5, 2019

We were robbed, we lost stuff and folks it's reprehensible some people are laughing, tweeting hilarious stuff. This is brazen crime. Just don't tweet twaddle we are so hurt. We have a crisis in SA, it's no laughing matter. — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) November 6, 2019

I was one of the reporters assigned to cover the Springboks welcome at the airport and in the midst of the euphoric scene, I had my backpack and suddenly it disappeared. Khayelihle Khumalo, Journalist- eNCA

I had my passport, my identity document, car keys and very essential things. Khayelihle Khumalo, Journalist- eNCA

Khumalo says the police should plan for such events.

I think one of the greatest challenges we face as a country is whenever we have such big occasions, I don't think the measures that Saps put in place are sufficient. Khayelihle Khumalo, Journalist- eNCA

What got to me was how some people were reacting on social media, they have been making fun of the whole episode and I was really disturbed. Khayelihle Khumalo, Journalist- eNCA

