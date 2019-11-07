'Party funding bill should look at lobbying on behalf of political parties'

The National Assembly has adopted the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill (PAIA) which compels political parties and independent candidates to disclose any donation over the R100,000 threshold.

The bill will now go to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence before being signed into law by the president.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga about the bill.

When you look at this bill, where we came from and where we are now, there are more areas that require regulation for this act to be effective. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

The act is silent on the internal contest in parties. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

In the long term, we should look at the role of lobbying on behalf of political parties. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

