'Party funding bill should look at lobbying on behalf of political parties'

7 November 2019 8:43 AM
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives his analysis of the adoption of the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill.

The National Assembly has adopted the Promotion of Access to Information Amendment Bill (PAIA) which compels political parties and independent candidates to disclose any donation over the R100,000 threshold.

The bill will now go to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence before being signed into law by the president.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga about the bill.

When you look at this bill, where we came from and where we are now, there are more areas that require regulation for this act to be effective.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

RELATED: A guide to how SA political parties get funded

The act is silent on the internal contest in parties.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

In the long term, we should look at the role of lobbying on behalf of political parties.

Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst and Author

Listen to the full interview below...


Climate change carbon dioxide earth

'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum'

6 November 2019 6:14 PM

WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.

191020mmusi

Finding that Zille colonialism tweets were incitement to violence 'far-fetched'

6 November 2019 4:41 PM

Prof Pierre de Vos unpacks acting Judge Malebo Habed's decision to not set aside Public Protector's report on former WC premier.

hlangananijpg

DA parliamentarian challenges Zille over her stance on race

6 November 2019 2:22 PM

Hlanganani Gumbi says race is proxy for disadvantage and is not something the party can brush away.

191106-themba-maseko-edjpg

State capture inquiry: Themba Maseko says Zuma testimony 'untrue'

6 November 2019 1:46 PM

EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane reports on former GCIS chief's testimony in response to evidence given by the former president in July.

191106-ramaphosa2-edjpg

Sappi pledges R14bn at investment conference

6 November 2019 1:41 PM

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update as President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opens South Africa Investment Conference.

Helen Zille

Zille loses court application against Public Protector on colonialism tweets

5 November 2019 6:16 PM

On Tuesday, Pretoria High Court Judge Malebo Habedi dismissed Zille's application with costs.

Zuma

Jacob Zuma returns to Zondo commission next week

5 November 2019 1:09 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on who will take the stand at the inquiry.

191029ramaphosa

'Eskom is biggest risk to country's sovereign fiscal standing'

4 November 2019 1:20 PM

Economist Ndumiso Hadebe reflects on the upcoming South African Investment Conference that will run from Tuesday until Thursday.

Zuma

'Zuma believes his right to a fair trial has been destroyed by the NPA'

4 November 2019 1:16 PM

Tiso Blackstar specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says Zuma believes the High Court accommodated the NPA's full-scale abuse of him.

Eskompresser_0632

'We'll announce the new Eskom CEO within the next 10 days'

1 November 2019 9:31 AM

Bruce Whitfield grills Pravin Gordhan about the glacial pace at which the country's money-pit SOEs are being fixed.

