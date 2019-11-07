[WATCH] Friends and colleagues bid farewell to Xolani 'Mphephethwa' Gwala
Friends, industry colleagues and fans of Xolani Gwala are saying their goodbyes to the veteran broadcaster at his memorial service in Northriding on Thursday morning.
Gwala succumbed to a lengthy battle with cancer last Friday at the age of 44.
He will be buried in his home town of Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
RELATED: Xolani never gave up - Redi Tlhabi and fellow broadcasters pay tribute to XG
A kind request from the family is for no flowers to be sent to the family home, Xolani’s heartfelt request was that instead of flowers, he would appreciate donations to the Teddy Bear Foundation to be made in his name. If you wish to do so, please find the banking details below :
Investec Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 10011311625 Branch Code: 580 105 Branch name: 100 Grayston Drive
Nedbank Bank Ltd Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Account number: 1944183361 Branch Code: 194 405 Branch name: Parktown
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Friends and colleagues bid farewell to Xolani 'Mphephethwa' Gwala
