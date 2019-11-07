[IN PICS] Friends and industry heavyweights attend special send-off for XG

Friends, family and industry heavyweights have been paying their respects to veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala.

Mourners gathered at the Family Church in Randburg on Thursday morning at a special send-off arranged by his Primedia family.

WATCH: Friends and colleagues bid farewell to Xolani 'Mphephethwa' Gwala

It's part of several memorial services that have been held in Gwala's honour before he's laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

There have been many speakers at XG's memorial service – including programme director 702 Breakfast host Bongani Bingwa, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, fellow broadcasters Robert Marawa and Azania Mosaka, Primedia Group CEO Omar Essack, SABC's head of news Phathiswa Magopeni and more.

Today friends and @BrandPrimedia family have gathered to remember our precious colleague #XolaniGwala .



As @bonglez kicks off proceedings you can listen on https://t.co/W6eZvRzHfZ or watch at https://t.co/tqAo8KEgaP#WeRememberXG

"Bra XG was not there for himself, he was a true patriot. True patriots ask the tough questions. They make sure the sun shines in the dark corners to reveal the truth" — Omar Essack, Primedia Group CEO





"XG was driven by his commitment to journalism. He cared about the quality & the relevance of the information he shared with his listeners. He was dedicated to his craft, his family and his country" — Phathiswa Magopeni, SABC Group Executive News & Current Affairs #WeRememberXG





