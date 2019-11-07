[LISTEN] How Shosholoza became SA's rugby anthem
The sound of Shosholoza rang out across the nation as South Africans celebrated the Springboks' Rugby World Cup victory in Japan over the weekend.
Ahead of the final against England, a video of Edgemead Primary schoolchildren's rousing rendition was sent to the national team and went viral.
But how did Shosholoza - which originated as a migrant mineworkers' song - become a rallying cry for the Springboks?
On Today with Kieno Kammies, veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane traces its origins and how it was incorporated into sporting events, starting with the Comrades Marathon where many participants were mineworkers.
They would sing, going up the hills, 'You train must run as you make your way back to Zimbabwe'. It's a mine workers' song out of the gold mines of our country.Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster
It then made its way into boxing and football and when the 1995 Rugby World Cup arrived with the dawn of democracy in South Africa, the SA Rugby Union decided to use it as the anthem for the Springboks.
At the time, Moyane was co-hosting 702's Breakfast Show with John Robbie and himself became part of the Shosholoza mythology.
They asked Ladysmith Black Mambazo and PJ Powers to record the official version.Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster
Two weeks before the album was released, we launched it on 702's morning show with John Robbie.Dan Moyane, Veteran broadcaster
Off air, Moyane commented that although the official version was beautiful, the real power of the song lay in its rendition without any instrumental backing.
Robbie then "ambushed" him live on air, recalls the broadcaster and he had to sing a few bars to the listeners.
Listen to Moyane repeat history, with another beautiful rendition of Shosholoza live on air:
