[LISTEN] Parents spill the beans on son Michael Mol's childhood

As a popular TV personality, Dr Michael Mol has become a household name in South Africa.

But this multi-talented individual who started out as a medical doctor is also a producer, businessman, international speaker and father to three kids.

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies decided to find out what Mol was like himself as a child growing up and who better to testify than the man's own parents, Joy and Dr. Arnold Mol?

Dad Arnold describes his joy at baby Michael's arrival, then quips "but I didn't know how he was going to turn out!"

The couple raised their children to develop a good self-image and "walk with God".

Joy Mol recalls a little Michael's prayer when she was ill:

'Jesus, please make mommy better because she's not fun to live with, Amen.' Joy Mol

Dr Arnold Mol wrote a book on raising kids and both he and his wife believe firmly that it doesn't work for parents to impose their will on teenagers, as they'll just go out and do the opposite.

As a result, when Michael arrived home wearing an earring at the age of 16, he wasn't chewed out.

Michael was ready now for the fight, you could just see it. I looked at him and I said 'Why only in one ear? You look unbalanced. I don't think it looks particularly good, but it's your choice'. Three days later, he took it out. Dr Arnold Mol

For more insight into Michael Mol's formative years, along with some sound parenting advice, take a listen: