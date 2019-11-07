WATCH: Friends and colleagues bid farewell to Xolani 'Mphephethwa' Gwala

Senior advocate Muzi Sikhakhane has told mourners at the Xolani Gwala was not afraid of death.

Sikhakhane, a friend of XG's and lawyer to former president Jacob Zuma, was speaking at a memorial service for the veteran broadcaster on Thursday.

He said that Gwala, fondly known as Mphephethwa, was more scared of leaving his loved one's behind.

RELATED: IN PICS - Friends and industry heavyweights attend special send-off for XG

EWN's Bonga Dlulane reports that the mood at the special send-off was that of both sadness and celebration.

Mphephethwa lost his battle to cancer last week Friday. He will be laid to rest in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Muzi Sikhakhane, who is the [former] president's lawyer and good friend of Xolani's says that Xolani was not afraid of death. They used to talk about it all the time. But what he was afraid of is who he was leaving behind. Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

He was described as a brilliant South African who loved his family. Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

This is the last memorial service before the funeral that is happening on Saturday. Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

Listen to the reflections from EWN's Bonga Dlulane:

This article first appeared on 702 : Xolani was not afraid of death, mourners told