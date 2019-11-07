Uyinene Mrwetyana murder trial: Defence lawyer explains pre-trial hearing

Luyanda Botha will stand trial for the rape and murder of 19-year old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana which occurred in the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town in August.

The case rocked the country and raised grave concerns about gender-based violence in South Africa.

The matter moves to the Western Cape High Court where a pre-trial hearing will take place..

Defence lawyer William Booth explains.

A pre-trial hearing is a provisional hearing. William Booth, Defence lawyer

It is a date by which time the defence and the state have resolved any issues that may arise and can be eliminated.

So that could curtail the length of the trial. William Booth, Defence lawyer

He says it is possible to have more than one pre-trial hearing, for example, should the accused wish to enter into a plea bargain.

All the evidence has to be given to the defence to allow them to prepare. William Booth, Defence lawyer

While Botha has confessed, Booth say he can retract that at a later stage.

If somebody alleges they have been unduly influenced to obtain a confession that can be challenged by his defence. William Booth, Defence lawyer

Listen to the interview below: