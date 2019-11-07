Uyinene Mrwetyana murder trial: Defence lawyer explains pre-trial hearing

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:51
INCYMI: Wavescape Surf & Ocean Festival 2019 comes to CT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steven Pike - Director at Wavescape Media
Today at 15:10
Why do libraries continue to be vandalized in Cape Town?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
What is life like after winning a Rugby World Cup?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kobus Wiese - Former World Cup Rugby Player
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Legendary Springbok “Beast” retires at the top
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Capostagno - Author of "Beast"
Today at 16:10
Refugees order Gift of the Givers out of Methodist Church in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Badr Kazii - Gift of the Givers director
Today at 16:20
Is PRASA bankrupt?, asks Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 16:55
Lifti: South Africa's new taxi e-hailing app
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshepo Seeletso - CEO of LIFTI
Today at 17:05
How does the government plan to change South Africa’s Constitution?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ben Cousins - Snr Prof At Institute For Poverty, Land And Agrarian Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 17:20
China imposes curfew on online gaming for minors - should SA do the same...?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cassandra Govender - Clinical Psychologist
Today at 17:46
Agulhas Triangle Wine Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Morganthal - Agulhas Wine Triangle Project Manager
Tomorrow at 06:25
NSFAS wasted a Billion of your Rands
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Tomorrow at 07:22
Google Station
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michelle Atagana - Head Of Communications at Google, South Africa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: South Africa's first Intimacy Coordinator
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sara Blecher - Film Director & Producer at ...
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers ...just about everything
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:32
South African printing company behind massive branding seen at Japan's stadia
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Devyn Wagner
No Items to show
Uyinene Mrwetyana murder trial: Defence lawyer explains pre-trial hearing

7 November 2019 1:49 PM
by
Tags:
Murder Trial
Uyinene Mrwetyana
Luyanda Botha
Defence lawyer William Booth explains what the pre-trial hearing set for next week will ential.

Luyanda Botha will stand trial for the rape and murder of 19-year old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana which occurred in the Clareinch Post Office in Cape Town in August.

The case rocked the country and raised grave concerns about gender-based violence in South Africa.

The matter moves to the Western Cape High Court where a pre-trial hearing will take place..

Defence lawyer William Booth explains.

A pre-trial hearing is a provisional hearing.

William Booth, Defence lawyer

It is a date by which time the defence and the state have resolved any issues that may arise and can be eliminated.

So that could curtail the length of the trial.

William Booth, Defence lawyer

He says it is possible to have more than one pre-trial hearing, for example, should the accused wish to enter into a plea bargain.

All the evidence has to be given to the defence to allow them to prepare.

William Booth, Defence lawyer

While Botha has confessed, Booth say he can retract that at a later stage.

If somebody alleges they have been unduly influenced to obtain a confession that can be challenged by his defence.

William Booth, Defence lawyer

Listen to the interview below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
