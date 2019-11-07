At least two years before Eskom grid gains long-term stability - COO
South African consumers can expect Eskom's power supply woes to continue for at least another two years, says chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer.
Oberholzer says that's the time it will take before Eskom's system achieves long-term stability.
The grid has been severely constrained following unplanned breakdowns and poor maintenance.
As a result, the power utility had warned that load shedding could be on the cards this week.
RELATED: Probability of load shedding low despite constrained electricity system - Eskom
Oberholzer says a team at Eskom is doing its best to recover generating units and avoid turning off the lights.
He's assured the public that officials are monitoring the system holding regular meetings to assess the situation.
The system is still under tremendous pressure.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
It's a fine balancing act at this point in time. However, I can assure the public that we have a very dedicated and skilled team that is doing everything they can to return these units.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We are monitoring the system.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We will give adequate notice, where possible, should load-shedding become reality.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Take a listen:
