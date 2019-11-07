Wavescape festival makes a splash for ocean conservation

The annual Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival is back in the Mother City this month.

The month-long initiative is in its 16th year and is focused on conservation awareness and ocean activism.

The festival runs from Saturday 9 November until Sunday 8 December.

It includes a host of activities such as discussions, film screenings, beach cleanups, book launches, and charity events.

Steven Pike, a surfing writer and director of Wavescape Media, says the event aims to bring urgent attention to ocean conservation while also celebrating surf culture.

It started out as a celebration of surfing, beach culture and surf movies. Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media

As this whole thing around the ocean started to become more urgent, that's when we segued into more ocean conservation issues. Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media

It's increasingly urgent for us to save our seas. Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media

He describes the busy lineup of fun cool events that the festival has in store for ocean lovers in Cape Town.

To find out more about the events, visit the festival website here.

Listen to the discussion on what to expect from the festival: