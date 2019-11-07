Wavescape festival makes a splash for ocean conservation
The annual Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival is back in the Mother City this month.
The month-long initiative is in its 16th year and is focused on conservation awareness and ocean activism.
The festival runs from Saturday 9 November until Sunday 8 December.
It includes a host of activities such as discussions, film screenings, beach cleanups, book launches, and charity events.
Steven Pike, a surfing writer and director of Wavescape Media, says the event aims to bring urgent attention to ocean conservation while also celebrating surf culture.
It started out as a celebration of surfing, beach culture and surf movies.Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media
As this whole thing around the ocean started to become more urgent, that's when we segued into more ocean conservation issues.Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media
It's increasingly urgent for us to save our seas.Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media
He describes the busy lineup of fun cool events that the festival has in store for ocean lovers in Cape Town.
To find out more about the events, visit the festival website here.
Listen to the discussion on what to expect from the festival:
More from Local
Gift of the Givers responds after refugees ban group from CT Methodist church
Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazii says the foreign nationals' leaders should put the needs of the people first.Read More
Mtawarira retires from franchise rugby day after quitting international game
'Beast' author Andy Capostagno discusses Tendai Mtawarira's latest announcement and the writing of his biography.Read More
'Let's hope politicians ride positive wave of RWC win to turn country around'
Former World Cup-winning Springbok Kobus Wiese chats to John Maytham about the team's stunning 2019 win.Read More
MTN to roll out additional ID verification measures by end of year
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up on a case of subscriber fraud due to ID theft.Read More
Cancer services in public health sector 'getting worse by the day'
The Cancer Alliance's Salome Meyer says government is focusing on NHI, not essential services.Read More
At least two years before Eskom grid gains long-term stability - COO
Eskom's grid has been facing major strain after the breakdown of some power generation units. Load shedding hasn't been ruled out.Read More
Uyinene Mrwetyana murder trial: Defence lawyer explains pre-trial hearing
Defence lawyer William Booth explains what the pre-trial hearing set for next week will ential.Read More
Xolani was not afraid of death, mourners told
EWN's Bonga Dlulane reflects on the memorial service where friends, Primedia colleagues and family have remembered Xolani Gwala.Read More
Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology ruling
The court ordered Zuma to apologise to former minister Derek Hanekom for calling him 'a known enemy of the state'.Read More
[IN PICS] Friends and industry heavyweights attend special send-off for XG
Friends, Primedia colleagues and family gathered to remember Xolani Gwala at a moving memorial service in Randburg on Thursday.Read More