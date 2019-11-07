Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Mothers2Mothers
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
The Nike Alpha One
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:30
King Lear
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
NSFAS wasted a Billion of your Rands
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa
Tomorrow at 07:22
Google Station
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michelle Atagana - Head Of Communications at Google, South Africa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: South Africa's first Intimacy Coordinator
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sara Blecher - Film Director & Producer at ...
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers ...just about everything
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 11:05
10X Thinking with John Sanei
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Sanei - Author, Speaker and Trend Specialist
Tomorrow at 11:32
South African printing company behind massive branding seen at Japan's stadia
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Devyn Wagner
Wavescape festival makes a splash for ocean conservation

7 November 2019 4:04 PM
by
Tags:
Events
ocean conservation
fESTIVAL
Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival
ocean activism
beach walks
beach clean-up
Locals can expect a month of ocean events and film screenings when the Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival kicks off this weekend.

The annual Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival is back in the Mother City this month.

The month-long initiative is in its 16th year and is focused on conservation awareness and ocean activism.

The festival runs from Saturday 9 November until Sunday 8 December.

It includes a host of activities such as discussions, film screenings, beach cleanups, book launches, and charity events.

Steven Pike, a surfing writer and director of Wavescape Media, says the event aims to bring urgent attention to ocean conservation while also celebrating surf culture.

It started out as a celebration of surfing, beach culture and surf movies.

Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media

As this whole thing around the ocean started to become more urgent, that's when we segued into more ocean conservation issues.

Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media

It's increasingly urgent for us to save our seas.

Steven Pike, Director - Wavescape Media

He describes the busy lineup of fun cool events that the festival has in store for ocean lovers in Cape Town.

To find out more about the events, visit the festival website here.

Listen to the discussion on what to expect from the festival:


More from Local

191031refugeesgif

Gift of the Givers responds after refugees ban group from CT Methodist church

7 November 2019 6:43 PM

Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazii says the foreign nationals' leaders should put the needs of the people first.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151016Tendai-Mtawarira.jpg

Mtawarira retires from franchise rugby day after quitting international game

7 November 2019 5:53 PM

'Beast' author Andy Capostagno discusses Tendai Mtawarira's latest announcement and the writing of his biography.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kobus-wiesejpeg

'Let's hope politicians ride positive wave of RWC win to turn country around'

7 November 2019 5:13 PM

Former World Cup-winning Springbok Kobus Wiese chats to John Maytham about the team's stunning 2019 win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

blur-mobile-phone-close-up-943628jpg

MTN to roll out additional ID verification measures by end of year

7 November 2019 4:13 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up on a case of subscriber fraud due to ID theft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

charlotte-maxekejpg

Cancer services in public health sector 'getting worse by the day'

7 November 2019 2:12 PM

The Cancer Alliance's Salome Meyer says government is focusing on NHI, not essential services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-logo-cropjpg

At least two years before Eskom grid gains long-term stability - COO

7 November 2019 2:05 PM

Eskom's grid has been facing major strain after the breakdown of some power generation units. Load shedding hasn't been ruled out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191105-luyanda-botha-edjpg

Uyinene Mrwetyana murder trial: Defence lawyer explains pre-trial hearing

7 November 2019 1:49 PM

Defence lawyer William Booth explains what the pre-trial hearing set for next week will ential.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

xolani-gwala-memorial-service-muzi-sikhakhanejpg

Xolani was not afraid of death, mourners told

7 November 2019 1:24 PM

EWN's Bonga Dlulane reflects on the memorial service where friends, Primedia colleagues and family have remembered Xolani Gwala.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JacobZumaStateCapture0002

Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology ruling

7 November 2019 1:15 PM

The court ordered Zuma to apologise to former minister Derek Hanekom for calling him 'a known enemy of the state'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

xolani-gwala-memorial-service-robert-marawajpg

[IN PICS] Friends and industry heavyweights attend special send-off for XG

7 November 2019 12:04 PM

Friends, Primedia colleagues and family gathered to remember Xolani Gwala at a moving memorial service in Randburg on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

At least two years before Eskom grid gains long-term stability - COO

Local

Xolani was not afraid of death, mourners told

Local

[LISTEN] How Shosholoza became SA's rugby anthem

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Public hearings on NHI conclude in NC

7 November 2019 7:05 PM

Mabuza says over R1bn needed for Vaal River pollution crisis

7 November 2019 5:55 PM

9 people injured in Durban building collapse

7 November 2019 5:00 PM

