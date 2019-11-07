'Let's hope politicians ride positive wave of RWC win to turn country around'
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese was part of the iconic squad that won the first Rugby World Cup for a democratic South Africa in 1995.
Wiese is still in the public eye as a rugby commentator, but some of his former team-mates have chosen to stay out of the limelight.
CapeTalk's John Maytham asks him how winning a World Cup changes a player's life.
It's like the Olympics for an athlete... It makes all the sacrifices through the years worthwhile.Kobus Wiese, Former Springbok
Wiese says being a world champion comes with great responsibility as your name is known around the world.
At the same time the person is still human and should not be seen as some kind of god, he believes.
John asks for his opinion on a quite widely expressed view that the 2019 Rugby World Cup win is even more important for the country than the 1995 victory.
Wiese doesn't like the comparison, although he sees strong similarities in the context.
In 1995 our country was in turmoil, it just came out of isolation, there were huge political struggles. That win gave a lot of people hope for the future and brought a nation together.Kobus Wiese, Former Springbok
This time our country is in turmoil, there are huge problems and again it's that same kind of feeling. This time around I think and I hope that politicians in this country catch a wake-up and ride this positive wave and use it as in '95, like Nelson Mandela. This country has got so much potential and let us hope the politicians use it to turn the country around.Kobus Wiese, Former Springbok
For more from Wiese, take a listen:
Thumbnail image credit: Kobus Wiese on Twitter
More from Local
Gift of the Givers responds after refugees ban group from CT Methodist church
Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazii says the foreign nationals' leaders should put the needs of the people first.Read More
Mtawarira retires from franchise rugby day after quitting international game
'Beast' author Andy Capostagno discusses Tendai Mtawarira's latest announcement and the writing of his biography.Read More
MTN to roll out additional ID verification measures by end of year
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler followed up on a case of subscriber fraud due to ID theft.Read More
Wavescape festival makes a splash for ocean conservation
Locals can expect a month of ocean events and film screenings when the Wavescape Surf and Ocean Festival kicks off this weekend.Read More
Cancer services in public health sector 'getting worse by the day'
The Cancer Alliance's Salome Meyer says government is focusing on NHI, not essential services.Read More
At least two years before Eskom grid gains long-term stability - COO
Eskom's grid has been facing major strain after the breakdown of some power generation units. Load shedding hasn't been ruled out.Read More
Uyinene Mrwetyana murder trial: Defence lawyer explains pre-trial hearing
Defence lawyer William Booth explains what the pre-trial hearing set for next week will ential.Read More
Xolani was not afraid of death, mourners told
EWN's Bonga Dlulane reflects on the memorial service where friends, Primedia colleagues and family have remembered Xolani Gwala.Read More
Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology ruling
The court ordered Zuma to apologise to former minister Derek Hanekom for calling him 'a known enemy of the state'.Read More
[IN PICS] Friends and industry heavyweights attend special send-off for XG
Friends, Primedia colleagues and family gathered to remember Xolani Gwala at a moving memorial service in Randburg on Thursday.Read More
More from Sport
Mtawarira retires from franchise rugby day after quitting international game
'Beast' author Andy Capostagno discusses Tendai Mtawarira's latest announcement and the writing of his biography.Read More
[LISTEN] How Shosholoza became SA's rugby anthem
Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane tells the story of Shosholoza and gives a beautiful rendition live on air, just like in 1995.Read More
Springboks' Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira retires from international rugby
Beast started the final against England, which South Africa won 32-12, before being replaced by Steven Kirchoff soon after half-time in a pre-arranged move.Read More
Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype
The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages.Read More
I can't thank you enough for believing in me - Siya Kolisi to Rassie Erasmus
The bromance between Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus is just so damn beautiful.Read More
Incredible scenes as jubilant supporters welcome power couple Siya and Rassie
The devoted couple proudly showed off the William Webb Ellis trophy to a crowd of about 10 000 doting Springbok supporters.Read More
South Africans gave us reasons to win - says Kolisi
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said coach Rassie Erasmus motivated them throughout the tournament and the support from South Africans fuelled their drive.Read More
Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
We can't tell if the Springboks are more excited to be home or if South Africans are happier seeing the Rugby World Cup champions return from Japan.Read More
First group of Springboks arrive home
Eyewitness News reporter Tholakele Mnganga shares details on the welcome taking place at OR Tambo International Airport.Read More
Gautrain offers supporters free rides to Springboks welcoming
Gautrain spokesperson Barbara Jensen says commuters should wear their rugby regalia to get a ride.Read More