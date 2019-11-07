'Let's hope politicians ride positive wave of RWC win to turn country around'

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese was part of the iconic squad that won the first Rugby World Cup for a democratic South Africa in 1995.

Wiese is still in the public eye as a rugby commentator, but some of his former team-mates have chosen to stay out of the limelight.

CapeTalk's John Maytham asks him how winning a World Cup changes a player's life.

It's like the Olympics for an athlete... It makes all the sacrifices through the years worthwhile. Kobus Wiese, Former Springbok

Wiese says being a world champion comes with great responsibility as your name is known around the world.

At the same time the person is still human and should not be seen as some kind of god, he believes.

John asks for his opinion on a quite widely expressed view that the 2019 Rugby World Cup win is even more important for the country than the 1995 victory.

Wiese doesn't like the comparison, although he sees strong similarities in the context.

In 1995 our country was in turmoil, it just came out of isolation, there were huge political struggles. That win gave a lot of people hope for the future and brought a nation together. Kobus Wiese, Former Springbok

This time our country is in turmoil, there are huge problems and again it's that same kind of feeling. This time around I think and I hope that politicians in this country catch a wake-up and ride this positive wave and use it as in '95, like Nelson Mandela. This country has got so much potential and let us hope the politicians use it to turn the country around. Kobus Wiese, Former Springbok

For more from Wiese, take a listen:

Thumbnail image credit: Kobus Wiese on Twitter