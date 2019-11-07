Mtawarira retires from franchise rugby day after quitting international game
A day after World Cup-winning Springbok legend Tendai "Beast’" Mtawarira announced his retirement from international rugby, his team has confirmed that he is retiring from playing all forms of rugby in South Africa.
In their statement, the Sharks said that throughout his 13-year career with the side, the "icon and absolute legend" had been "a true ambassador for the game".
The Cell C Sharks bid a fond farewell to an icon and an absolute legend of Sharks rugby, Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira.— The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) November 7, 2019
Full Article: https://t.co/4OxCHrMRrT pic.twitter.com/HBzbpL1UoB
Biographer Andy Capostagno, the author of the re-released book simply titled Beast, speculates that it might not quite be the end of Mtawarira's stellar rugby career.
What he has said is that because it was a fairy tale ending he couldn't have asked for anything more _in _South Africa and with that he hasn't ruled out the possibility of playing overseas.Andy Capotagno, Author of "Beast"
I know that he has had some discussions with some French clubs, but I think in his heart of hearts he feels that maybe that's it. But you know what rugby players are like, he might suddenly think to himself 'maybe there is an Indian summer left in me'.Andy Capotagno, Author of "Beast"
This is what Mtawarira himself says:
I haven’t ruled out the possibility of playing overseas, but at this stage I want to absorb everything that’s going on right now and make a final decision at the end of November after the Barbarians game.Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, Former Springbok
Thank you to South Africa for adopting me as a son.— Tendai Mtawarira (@Beast_TM) November 6, 2019
Enkosi, Ngiyabonga, Ndatenda, Dankie 🙏🏾☺️😩
My full statement⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4g7HQv02dV
Capotagno says South Africans can look forward to a second edition of the _Beast _biography which will include a chapter on the 2019 World Cup win.
It's a wonderful story and the mere fact that there's a little coda at the end of it that includes winning the Webb Ellis Cup is extra grist for the next edition.Andy Capotagno, Author of "Beast"
Listen to the conversation here:
