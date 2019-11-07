Gift of the Givers responds after refugees ban group from CT Methodist church
Gift of the Givers is known as an organisation that steps in when people desperately need assistance during emergencies.
Now they've been ordered to stop providing food and medical assistance to the foreign nationals sheltering in Cape Town's Central Methodist Church, apparently because the group's leadership is upset about a statement the charity made.
Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazii says because of the ban, they were unable to distribute six pots of food to the refugees on Wednesday.
Kazii explains the statement at the heart of the matter - that the group's demand to be moved to a third country is unrealistic.
He says during an interview on CapeTalk he was trying to contextualise the time frame in response to being asked how long the stalemate would last.
In my view, when I looked at the list of demands, I realised that going to Canada or elsewhere was just not on the cards. No-one had the power to do that.Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers
If you're going to have demands that are not realistic it's not the basis for negotiation.Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers
Kazii does believe that some of the demands are justified, specifically with regard to the need for the Home Affairs Department to speed up the processing of paperwork.
There's nothing new about the second set of demands but the first set about getting help from another part of the world, it's not going to happen because it simply can't be done.Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers
He says despite a "fairly belligerent" statement regarding the food and medical care provided by Gift of the Givers, the organisation's door remains open.
If they ask us to come, we'll go.Badr Kazii, Director - Gift of the Givers
Listen to the conversation here:
