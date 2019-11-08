Mzwanele Manyi accuses Zondo commission of bias

Former government communications CEO Mzwanele Manyi has alleged that evidence leader at the state capture commission Kate Hofmeyr has a vendetta against him.

Manyi resumed his testimony at the commission on Wednesday and told the commission about his relationship with former president Zuma and the Gupta family.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Sunday Times political journalist Amil Umraw says Manyi unhappy with the line of questioning.

He said the commission was biased, not giving him enough time to prepare. Amil Umraw, Political Journalist - Sunday Times

Kate Hofmeyr said he was lying when he said he never received a termination letter from the labour minister at the time. He was also untruthful when he said the first time he saw the termination letter was when the commission presented it to him last year. Amil Umraw, Political Journalist - Sunday Times

Umraw explains the focus of the commission with Manyi's testimony.

What the state capture inquiry is trying to find is why was Manyi transferred to replace Themba Maseko. Amil Umraw, Political Journalist - Sunday Times

Manyi maintains that he was still under the employ of the department but under a precautionary suspension at the time of his transfer and the commission is trying to show that he knew he was axed by the department when the transfer was made. Amil Umraw, Political Journalist - Sunday Times

When he was asked about his relationship with the Gupta family back in 2009, 2010 and 2011 when he was transferred as Department of Labour DG to GCIS, he said the relationship was a strong term, he knew them but he didn't have a relationship with them. Amil Umraw, Political Journalist - Sunday Times

