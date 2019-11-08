Cape Flats to get free Wi-Fi from Google
Google has launched a station to provide free WiFi services in the Cape Flats.
Residents in several areas including Elsies River, Delft and Khayelitsha will be able to access the internet.
The service will also be available in more than 100 other locations like shopping malls and universities courtesy of the Think WiFi partnership.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Google South Africa head of communications Michelle Atagana about the initiative.
We brought Google station to the Cape Flats area and that means free open fast internet for anyone that lives in that area.Michelle Atagana, Head of communications - Google South Africa
It is unlimited internet access, there is 30-minute login session at a time and you would just need to re-login to continue browsing. You can get anything from 250 mbps.Michelle Atagana, Head of communications - Google South Africa
Atagana says they have launched the stations in countries such as India.
We are taking this initiative to emerging markets and developing worlds where access to the internet is not easily accessible.Michelle Atagana, Head of communications - Google South Africa
This is what was needed in this area to help people live a more empowered life.Michelle Atagana, Head of communications - Google South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
