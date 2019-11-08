Load shedding a possibility after 8pm on Friday, warns Eskom COO

While Eskom says it does not foresee any load shedding for Friday, the utility says the system remains vulnerable.

For that reason, the utility's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer says Eskom may have to implement load shedding overnight again.

We may be forced to do the same tonight, after 8pm to go into a load shedding situation...up until 6am. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Eskom implemented stage two load shedding from 10pm last night until 5am on Friday morning.

Several units had gone offline on Thursday resulting in concerns over the power utility's emergency supply.

We, unfortunately, lost another three units during the day yesterday [Thursday]. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

We don't foresee any load shedding during today, provided that we don't see any units tripping over. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Oberholzer explains that the load shedding overnight on Thursday was to provide relief to the utility for it to replenish its reserves.

RELATED: At least two years before Eskom grid gains long-term stability - COO

He had told CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies this week that it would take at least two years before Eskom's system achieves long-term stability.

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: