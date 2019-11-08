There needs to be consent to act in intimate scenes, says film director
South Africa’s first and only intimacy coordinator Sara Blecher says when dealing with intimate scenes, actors need to know what is going to happen.
The demand for intimacy coordinators grew in the US after the 2017 Weinstein scandal and the Me Too movement which, publicised the nature of sexual harassment and misconduct in the entertainment industry.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Blecher says actors and actresses need to consent to intimate scenes.
When you agree to be an actor, you don't agree to be a porn star, you agree to act.Sara Blecher, Film director and producer
For an actor to be able to act in an intimate scene there needs to be consent and they need to be choreographed.Sara Blecher, Film director and producer
She adds that consent is negotiated with the actors.
All actors need to know what is going to happen. It is not like while acting you suddenly get a hand you don't know where it is coming from and don't know what to do about.Sara Blecher, Film director and producer
You negotiate the touch, you negotiate the consent and you choreography the actions in a way that each person knows what to do.Sara Blecher, Film director and producer
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
President Ramaphosa officially opens the Mpumalanga High Court
Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice Crispin Phiri explains the benefits of having the court in Mpumalanga.Read More
'People would rather pay for DStv than municipal services'
Salga chief of operations Lance Joel details the plans to recoup the money owed to municipalities by consumers.Read More
Mzansi plans sponsored wedding for viral couple who got engaged at KFC
South Africans have come together in a beautiful way to help give the newly-engaged couple an unforgettable wedding experience.Read More
Victorious Boks touch down in Durban
Springbok fans in celebration as the trophy tours their city.Read More
Capitec Bank must OK BEE share sale. '47 000 Transnet pensioners are suffering'
"The judgment is damning against Capitec Bank," says freelance journalist Ciaran Ryan.Read More
Cape Flats to get free Wi-Fi from Google
Google South Africa head of communications Michelle Atagana explains how they chose the Cape Flats for the station.Read More
Mzwanele Manyi accuses Zondo commission of bias
Sunday Times political journalist Amil Umraw gives details of Manyi's testimony at the state capture commission.Read More
Billions paid out to students in error, admits NSFAS
NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen says it will likely only recover R1 billion of R7 billion in irregular expenditure.Read More
Gift of the Givers responds after refugees ban group from CT Methodist church
Gift of the Givers director Badr Kazii says the foreign nationals' leaders should put the needs of the people first.Read More
Mtawarira retires from franchise rugby day after quitting international game
'Beast' author Andy Capostagno discusses Tendai Mtawarira's latest announcement and the writing of his biography.Read More