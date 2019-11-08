There needs to be consent to act in intimate scenes, says film director

South Africa’s first and only intimacy coordinator Sara Blecher says when dealing with intimate scenes, actors need to know what is going to happen.

The demand for intimacy coordinators grew in the US after the 2017 Weinstein scandal and the Me Too movement which, publicised the nature of sexual harassment and misconduct in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Blecher says actors and actresses need to consent to intimate scenes.

When you agree to be an actor, you don't agree to be a porn star, you agree to act. Sara Blecher, Film director and producer

For an actor to be able to act in an intimate scene there needs to be consent and they need to be choreographed. Sara Blecher, Film director and producer

She adds that consent is negotiated with the actors.

All actors need to know what is going to happen. It is not like while acting you suddenly get a hand you don't know where it is coming from and don't know what to do about. Sara Blecher, Film director and producer

You negotiate the touch, you negotiate the consent and you choreography the actions in a way that each person knows what to do. Sara Blecher, Film director and producer

