Victorious Boks touch down in Durban
KwaZulu-Natal - The Boks have touched down in Durban to celebrate their Rugby World Cup victory with the fans as part of their trophy tour.
The tour had a cheerful start in Umhlanga this morning and will head to the Durban City Hall and end at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
As fans wait in high anticipation along the route, the Springboks are also expected to meet KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala at the Durban City Hall.
Check out the gallery below for the fans' excitement.
#BoksTrophyTour pic.twitter.com/4xUA5f4ETs— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2019
Supporters have come out in numbers at the first leg of the Durban #Springboks tour. The Boks are in Umhlanga, and will soon go to KwaMashu and finally the Dbn CBD. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ziqU7q4ayR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 8, 2019
