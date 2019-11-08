R363bn in investment pledges won't exclude small businesses, says minister

Minister for Small Business Development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the financial commitments made at the investment summit this week stand to benefit small enterprises and not just big business.

R363 billion in investment commitments made at this year’s conference in an effort to bolster the South African economy.

Government has said that the billions raised could create 412,000 jobs over the next five years.

Minister Ntshavheni explains that there are programmes through which SMMEs will benefit from the investment pledges.

Ntshavheni says pledges in the automotive, manufacturing and retail sectors could help many small business suppliers soar.

The automotive sector pledged a commitment of almost R40 billion, in those commitments, there's a clear enterprise and supply development programme that allows SMMEs to participate in the space of supply development. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni - Minister of Small Business Development

There are clear programmes to graduate an introduce SMMEs. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni - Minister of Small Business Development

