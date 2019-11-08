Mzansi plans sponsored wedding for viral couple who got engaged at KFC
Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j— KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019
Wedding dress? Check. Suit? Check. Make-up? Check. Photographer? Check.
South African Twitter users have come together to arrange an all-expenses-paid wedding for a couple who won over the internet with their proposal at fast-food chain KFC.
Celebrities, influencers and everyday South Africans have all offered to contribute their services, products or money to help give the couple a perfect wedding.
Everything from the designing of invitations to flights and a romantic honeymoon getaway has been arranged by people online.
Big brands such as Takealot, Kulula, Audi, Sun City, and FNB, have also joined in the quest to find the couple and make their nuptials unforgettable.
GUYS THE WEDDING HAS BEEN FULLY PLANNED ON TWITTER🥺😍🙏🏾😁 #KFCProposal— mfaz’omnyama. (@mfazomnyama_) November 8, 2019
I’m here for the Dress!!! ♥️💃🏽#KFCProposal https://t.co/DEobP9F4Gu— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) November 8, 2019
#KFCProposal LEBOS hair studio would like to donate a wig and styling for the lovely bride,,, ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/npDORYnLPu— LEBOS HAIR STUDIO (@lebohangmotsum) November 8, 2019
If the Wedding committee will have me.— K Naomi👑 (@KNaomi_N) November 8, 2019
In addition to the dress, I’d be happy to assist with jewelery!
Every girl deserves to be the bell of the ball. @sindivanzyl @alphi_s @KFCSA
♥️🙏🏽
#KFCProposal
THANK YOU to my kind radio listener (who doesn't want credit) who just gave R10 000 cash to the couple for their wedding following their #KFCProposal @Radio702— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) November 8, 2019
#KFCProposal— Thixo Wama Xhosa🔥🌈🌈 (@Rebel_sizwe) November 8, 2019
MC: @alphi_s
Make up: @sindivanzyl
Cocktails: @archiboldmokobo
Wedding invitations: @joe_human_
Cake: @Makhosazana_X and @MphahleleThutho
Hookah: @HubblySquare Square
Sound: @DCloudis
Film: @LegendManqele
Yall are doing the Lords work bethuna❤️🧡
Make-up on me 💕 #KFCProposal— #SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) November 8, 2019
Now we need help with the following:
• Venue
• Dresses
• Suits
• Cake
• Food https://t.co/DFfTj6KZV7
@KFCSA We have just had a word with @amlodge_za an internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning 5 star Lodge in Limpopo is willing to give the couple a honeymoon like no other #ShareLimpopo #MoreToEnjoy #GoLimpopo @ShotLeft #KFCProposal https://t.co/GnuYD0HMgy pic.twitter.com/DRbWQsRFtC— Limpopo Tourism (@golimpopo) November 8, 2019
A good brother of mine just pledged to pay for his suit. Get in contact with me lets start with his suit fittings. He is getting married in a Relevance For Men Suit. https://t.co/I6pzJ7Ztov— Tshepo Mashego (@TshepoTsala) November 8, 2019
At Siwela Wines we would like to sponsor these lovely couple with some of our best range of MCC and Wines. Count us in #KFCProposal https://t.co/h4uM2dHcby— Siwela Wines (@SiwelaWines) November 8, 2019
I am willing to do their photography for them 😁😁 https://t.co/Ywh2pj9p97— Austin Malema (@AustinMalema) November 8, 2019
Please let me know if they need their wedding cards/invitations & collateral designed. Will Glady do it on the house > @cmindspace #KFCProposal https://t.co/8RqWLUC22c— Joe Human (@joe_human_) November 8, 2019
We're here to help 🙂— FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) November 8, 2019
We'd love to give the happy couple R5 000 towards their future together in an FNB Gold Cheque account.
Please ask Mr Kansi to send his contact details to @Rbjacobs
Here's to a lifetime of health, wealth, & happiness 🥂#LoveFNB #KFCProposal https://t.co/9AV7teAdnG
#KFCProposal just goes to show that if we are united as a nation anything is trully possible.— Mmabatho (@Batho05) November 8, 2019
God bless all those who are offering to help the couple with the wedding costs 🙏🙏
We are in!— Sun City Resort (@SunCityResortSA) November 8, 2019
To celebrate their 💍 engagement in style, we are willing to offer the couple a weekend stay at the resort. Please DM us details. #KFCProposal https://t.co/rkGjpAth1d
I want to offer my performance at the wedding for free... I love love ❤️ #KFCProposal https://t.co/ge85Hve9vx— Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) November 8, 2019
@KFCSA I will plan, design and coordinate the wedding pro bono and collab with one of the venues, dress & suit designers I work with if the brand covers hard costs I.e flowers, food, non-alcoholic beverages 🙏🏽 Newly Engaged, when is the wedding 🤷🏽♀️#KFCProposal #PreciousThePlanner— Precious The Planner®️ (@preciousplanner) November 8, 2019
Proud to announce that @golimpopo is going to be the Honeymoon destination for our #KFCProposal and our exclusive 5* Luxury @amlodge_za will be their home for 2 blissful nights #OnlyInLimpopo #LoveLivesInLimpopo #MoreToEnjoy pic.twitter.com/mrVy8dpkgG— TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) November 8, 2019
Hey mzansi's favourite couple! Your honeymoon is on us! #kululaholidays are giving you a holiday in Cape Town, incl flights and 5 nights accommodation. ✈️🎉💚🏖️ #KFCProposal— kulula (@kulula) November 8, 2019
Count us in! We’re unlocking an Extra Cold honeymoon at the #RepublicOfExtraCold incl. flights and accommodation this summer! #KFCProposal https://t.co/zEifQfnEG5— CastleLiteSA (@castlelitesa) November 8, 2019
Takealot is in! We're offering a R5000 Takealot voucher to the lovely couple. Shop anything you can imagine! Please DM us your details. @KFCSA #KFCProposal https://t.co/OApAVsmkqB— takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 8, 2019
