It’s a shocking statistic, but it’s true: 94.6% of businesses fail to sell.

Every single business ever built faces one of two possible ends:

a sale

closure

pixabay.com

Clement Manyathela (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed small business guru Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Phitidis has been a regular on The Money Show for many years.

He’s the author of “Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™”.

Phitidis explained the seven steps entrepreneurs must take to build their businesses into assets of value.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

This article first appeared on 702 : 7 steps to building a business you can sell