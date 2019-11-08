7 steps to building a business you can sell
It’s a shocking statistic, but it’s true: 94.6% of businesses fail to sell.
Every single business ever built faces one of two possible ends:
-
a sale
-
closure
Clement Manyathela (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed small business guru Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.
Phitidis has been a regular on The Money Show for many years.
He’s the author of “Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™”.
Phitidis explained the seven steps entrepreneurs must take to build their businesses into assets of value.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : 7 steps to building a business you can sell
