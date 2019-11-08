Eskom management to meet over potential weekend power cuts
Eskom says it can't guarantee a load shedding-free weekend at this stage.
The power utility's management is expected to hold an urgent meeting to determine whether more load shedding is on the cards this weekend.
Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae says there's a chance of load shedding on Friday evening as the system remains vulnerable.
RELATED: Load shedding a possibility after 8pm on Friday, warns Eskom COO
On Thursday night, Eskom implemented stage two load shedding from 10pm until 5am on Friday morning.
I cannot give you a clear picture for the weekend or this evening until we've had our emergency response command centre meeting later this afternoon.Dikatso Mothae, Spokesperson - Eskom
There is a risk and we may need to load shed again this evening.Dikatso Mothae, Spokesperson - Eskom
