Instead of using his position to condemn anti-gay laws in some African countries, Deputy President David Mabuza in Parliament's National Council of Provinces on Thursday said we should rather 'be decent and keep our mouths shut.'

Uganda is in the spotlight because of its human rights abuse and the imposition of the death penalty for gay citizens.

Democratic Alliance parliamentary leader John Steenhuizen speaks to Clement Manyathela about his reaction to Mabuza's stance.

The deputy president refused to speak out against the gross human rights abuses against members of the LGBTQI community in Uganda and other parts of Africa. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

These rights are upheld in South Africa's constitution.

This is totally unacceptable as LGBTQI rights are human rights and South Africa should be leading the way on the continent in upholding those rights. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

He says standing up for human rights should be clear and unambiguous.

The president should rebuke and distance himself from those comments and recommit himself to ensure we always place human rights and human dignity at the heart of foreign policy in Africa. John Steenhuisen, Parliamentary leader - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the interview below:

This article first appeared on 702 : President should rebuke and distance himself from Mabuza's comments - DA