'Mood in Durban electric as thousands welcome Springboks and Web Ellis Trophy'
World Champions the Springboks are on Friday touring the streets of Durban showing fans the Web Ellis Trophy.
The Boks on Thursday toured Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto.
RELATED: Springboks: We're humbled, thank you SA!
After the Durban tour, the team will visit East London and Port Elizabeth before their final stop in Cape Town on Monday.
Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma who is following the Springbok victory tour.
The mood is electric as thousands of people waited to Siya Kolisi and the team as they parade the Web Ellis Trophy.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN
Duma says politicians have also come out to see the team and the convoy will be moving to the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Listen below to the full interview:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Mood in Durban electric as thousands welcome Springboks and Web Ellis Trophy'
