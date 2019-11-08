President Ramaphosa officially opens the Mpumalanga High Court

President Cyril Ramaphos has officially opened the Mpumalanga High Court.

For the past 25 years, Mpumalanga was the only province without a high court.

The Mpumalanga High Court is a four-story building that consists of 12 courtrooms but only five will be used with three allocated towards hearing civil cases and the other two will accommodate criminal cases.

Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice Crispin Phiri speaks to Clement Manyathela about the launch.

This is the last official high court in our administration in the last 25 years. Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice

We can now say all nine provinces have a high court to service communities. Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice

This is going to go a long way in transforming the profession and transforming the bench. Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice

President @CyrilRamaphosa and Minister of Justice and Correctional Services @RonaldLamola unveil the plaque at the official opening of the new Mpumalanga High Court. pic.twitter.com/SnH0g7IunT — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) November 8, 2019

The #MpumalangaHighCourt was proclaimed on 1 May 2019 with Mbombela as the main seat and Middelburg as the local seat. These permanent seats signify a historic occurrence, as Mpumalanga is the last province to get its own provincial seat of the High Court. pic.twitter.com/VqQ1AjOi5Q — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 8, 2019

