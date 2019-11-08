Wouter Kellerman on his music, Grammy win and viral Ndlovu Youth Choir collab

South African flautist and Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman says it took him 18 years before he could make music his full-time gig.

Kellerman is a flautist, producer and composer who's won seven South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and collaborated with artists all over the world.

He won the Grammy for Best New Age album in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara, which was a collaboration with Indian composer Ricky Kej.

Last year, he teamed up with the now famed Ndlovu Youth Choir to film their isiZulu cover of Ed Sheeran’s hit song Shape of You which grabbed the attention of America's Got Talent producers and the rest of the world.

He explains that the video is what led to the choir being scouted for the US talent show where the group got all the way to the finals.

The viral video has been nominated for a Hollywood Music in Media Award, according to Kellerman's tweets.

Kellerman says his transition from engineering to a full-time music career required a lot of dedication and sacrifice.

The Jozi-born artist realised early on that he would have to travel the world to share his unique sound and style.

For him, the flute is close to his heart because of its versatility.

I was 10 years old when my parents took me to a symphony concert and asked me what [instument] I would like to play. They were very encouraging. Wouter Kellerman, Flautist, producer and composer

It took me about 18 years of trying before I could do music full-time. Wouter Kellerman, Flautist, producer and composer

I had to make an early decision in my career to travel overseas, broadcast and export South African music. Wouter Kellerman, Flautist, producer and composer

He demonstrates his skills by beat-boxing on the instrument in studio. Watch below.

His latest album, In a Different Light, was released this year and is out on all music platforms.

Listen as Kellerman opens up about his musical journey, winning a Grammy, the world music genre and his collaborations.

