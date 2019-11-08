Why Vergelegen is the best wine estate on the continent
If you're looking for the best wine estate in Africa, you don't have to look far - it's right here in the Mother City.
Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West, Cape Town, was voted the best of its kind across the continent this year.
A few weeks ago, it was declared as a Western Cape heritage site.
The estate's managing director, Don Tooth, says the heritage status is part of the vision to create a legacy and protect the site.
The wine estate is more than 310 years old and management has invested a lot into the restoration of viticulture.
Tooth explains that it's Vergelegen's perfect combination of soil and microclimate that helps it create award-winning wine.
One of the things that we saw when we first acquired the property was that is had what the French would call great 'Terroir'.Don Tooth, Managing director - Vergelegen Wine Estate
We've won numerous awards. Over 200 local and international awards have been accumulated.Don Tooth, Managing director - Vergelegen Wine Estate
Listen to hear more on the history and value of the Cape wine estate:
