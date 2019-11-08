Road closures announced as Cape Town gears up for Springboks victory tour

The City of Cape Town will roll out its red carpet for the Springboks on Monday as they arrive for their final leg of their Rugby World Cup victory tour.

The parade will kick-off with a concert outside of the City Hall and Grand Parade at 10:30 am.

Thereafter, there will be a procession through the CBD, passing Adderley Street, Long, Loop and Wale Streets.

After their parade in the city centre, the team will take the Webb Ellis Cup to Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.

We have a number of performers lined up, including Early B and the SA Navy band. Greg Wagner, Spokesperson - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato

There are some road closures that will start on Sunday evening and carry on through Monday. Greg Wagner, Spokesperson - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato

Greg Wagner, who speaks on behalf of Cape Town's mayor Dan Plato, has warned motorists that some road closures in the CBD will come into effect from Sunday.

Below are the road closures, as reported by EWN.

Darling Street between Parade and Corporation Streets on Sunday 10 November from 17:00 Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets

Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling Streets

On Monday 11 November 2019 from 08:00 to 15:00, Darling Street between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets will also be closed.

Parade Street between Caledon and Darling Streets

Corporation Street between Longmarket and Darling streets

Listen for more on what to expect from the victory parade: