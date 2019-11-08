Streaming issues? Report here
Jiba will no longer be seeking restoration as deputy NPA head: Parly

8 November 2019 3:49 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Nomgcobo Jiba
NPA
Deputy NPA Head
In a statement released by Parliament, Jiba cited personal reasons for no seeking restoration.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament on Friday said advocate Nomgcobo Jiba has written to Speaker Thandi Modise stating that she would not be seeking restoration to her position in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In a statement released by Parliament, Jiba cited personal reasons for not seeking restoration.

Jiba recently lost a court bid to have Ramaphosa’s decision to fire her declared invalid and unconstitutional, and to be reinstated with full benefits.

Her attempt to stop Parliament from going ahead with its process was also dismissed by the court.

Last month, Parliament was set to decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa acted within the law in axing both Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

In the same month, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Jiba's bid to get her job back as deputy national director of public prosecutions, after she attempted to interdict both Ramaphosa and NPA head Shamila Batohi from replacing her until the review application was finalised.

Presiding Judge Henny dismissed Jiba's application, saying she failed to prove her case.


Presiding Judge Henny dismissed Jiba's application, saying she failed to prove her case.


More from Local

191107 Bokke Gauteng tour2

Road closures announced as Cape Town gears up for Springboks victory tour

8 November 2019 3:59 PM

Cape Town is the final stop for the Springboks who have been on a World Cup victory tour across major cities in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

161201vergelegenjpg

Why Vergelegen is the best wine estate on the continent

8 November 2019 3:21 PM

The Cape wine estate was voted the best in Africa and has a rich history and cultural heritage, not to mention award-winning wine!

Read More arrow_forward

ei1gvb-woaa8hzjjpg

President Ramaphosa officially opens the Mpumalanga High Court

8 November 2019 2:00 PM

Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice Crispin Phiri explains the benefits of having the court in Mpumalanga.

Read More arrow_forward

161123-salgaedjpg

'People would rather pay for DStv than municipal services'

8 November 2019 1:23 PM

Salga chief of operations Lance Joel details the plans to recoup the money owed to municipalities by consumers.

Read More arrow_forward

191108-boks-durban2-edjpg

'Such an honour to be South African': Durban fans change routine to see Boks

8 November 2019 12:33 PM

The Springboks, who are on the second leg of their trophy tour, received a warm welcome from Durban's pupils, teachers, workers and bosses as they changed their morning routine.

Read More arrow_forward

kfc-proposal-happy-couplepng

Mzansi plans sponsored wedding for viral couple who got engaged at KFC

8 November 2019 11:36 AM

South Africans have come together in a beautiful way to help give the newly-engaged couple an unforgettable wedding experience.

Read More arrow_forward

springboks-tour-in-durban-picture-taken-by-ewn-ahmed-kajeejpg

Victorious Boks touch down in Durban

8 November 2019 11:24 AM

Springbok fans in celebration as the trophy tours their city.

Read More arrow_forward

capitec-bankpng

Capitec Bank must OK BEE share sale. '47 000 Transnet pensioners are suffering'

8 November 2019 10:52 AM

"The judgment is damning against Capitec Bank," says freelance journalist Ciaran Ryan.

Read More arrow_forward

Sex

There needs to be consent to act in intimate scenes, says film director

8 November 2019 10:49 AM

Intimacy coordinator Sara Blecher explains the measures the entertainment industry is putting in place after the #MeTooMovement.

Read More arrow_forward

google-ai-centrejpg

Cape Flats to get free Wi-Fi from Google

8 November 2019 10:27 AM

Google South Africa head of communications Michelle Atagana explains how they chose the Cape Flats for the station.

Read More arrow_forward

