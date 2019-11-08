Jiba will no longer be seeking restoration as deputy NPA head: Parly
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament on Friday said advocate Nomgcobo Jiba has written to Speaker Thandi Modise stating that she would not be seeking restoration to her position in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
In a statement released by Parliament, Jiba cited personal reasons for not seeking restoration.
Jiba recently lost a court bid to have Ramaphosa’s decision to fire her declared invalid and unconstitutional, and to be reinstated with full benefits.
Her attempt to stop Parliament from going ahead with its process was also dismissed by the court.
Last month, Parliament was set to decide whether President Cyril Ramaphosa acted within the law in axing both Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
In the same month, the Western Cape High Court dismissed Jiba's bid to get her job back as deputy national director of public prosecutions, after she attempted to interdict both Ramaphosa and NPA head Shamila Batohi from replacing her until the review application was finalised.
Presiding Judge Henny dismissed Jiba's application, saying she failed to prove her case.
Letter from Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba to Parliament https://t.co/SGJW53KwaO pic.twitter.com/zriZnfLoiH— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) November 8, 2019
This article first appeared on EWN : Jiba will no longer be seeking restoration as deputy NPA head: Parly
