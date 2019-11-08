120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
Nineteen Rolls-Royces were delivered to eSwatini (Swaziland) last week for the exclusive use by King Mswati III, his mother and his 15 wives, reported TimesLIVE on Friday.
The Rolls-Royces were in addition to 120 BMWs delivered to Mswati on Thursday, claimed opposition leader Wandile Dludlu.
Last year for his 50th birthday, taxpayers gave Mswati a private jet, despite him already owning one.
Mswati collects some of the most expensive cars ever built.
Swaziland is a poor country with one of the shortest life expectancies (57 years) in the world.
According to the World Bank, about 40% of the Swazis live on less than $1.90 per day.
King Mswati III of eSwatini owns 2 private jets. He got a $13.2 million private jet as his 50th birthday gift in 2018.— Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) October 30, 2019
He owns a $625,000 Rolls Royce, a $500,000 Maybach 62, a Bmw X6 and 20 Mercedes Benz S600 Pullman. pic.twitter.com/e2I1r6P2VG
