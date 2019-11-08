120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu

Nineteen Rolls-Royces were delivered to eSwatini (Swaziland) last week for the exclusive use by King Mswati III, his mother and his 15 wives, reported TimesLIVE on Friday.

The Rolls-Royces were in addition to 120 BMWs delivered to Mswati on Thursday, claimed opposition leader Wandile Dludlu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets King Mswati III on 3 March. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter.

Last year for his 50th birthday, taxpayers gave Mswati a private jet, despite him already owning one.

Mswati collects some of the most expensive cars ever built.

Swaziland is a poor country with one of the shortest life expectancies (57 years) in the world.

According to the World Bank, about 40% of the Swazis live on less than $1.90 per day.