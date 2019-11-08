120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Can a home test replace the pap-smear?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dr Veronique Eckhout - Gynaecologist and Obstetrician
Tomorrow at 07:10
Mbalula promises 164 train sets by the end of 2019: What is the latest with the Western Cape?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Richard Walker - Western Cape Regional Manager at Metrorail
Tomorrow at 07:45
Soweto derby
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Masebe Qina - Sports journalist for Soccer Laduma
Tomorrow at 08:10
Entrepreneurship and the SA investment conference
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mikael Samuelsson - Professor or Entrepreneurship at UCT GSB
Tomorrow at 08:21
SA refugee situation can no longer be swept under the carpet.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Sikanyiso Masuku - Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institute for democracy in Africa
Tomorrow at 08:50
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Dave Abrahams - Media Lisaon for Killarney International Raceway
Matthew Mole: - Musician
Tomorrow at 09:05
What is the state of unpaid pensions in SA?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher for Open Secrets
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:40
This day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk: 2019 Hyundai Atos
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Khulekani Dumisa - Founder of Khulekani on wheels
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'Mood in Durban electric as thousands welcome Springboks and Web Ellis Trophy' EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma is following the Springboks World Champions Tour. 8 November 2019 1:40 PM
'Such an honour to be South African': Durban fans change routine to see Boks The Springboks, who are on the second leg of their trophy tour, received a warm welcome from Durban's pupils, teachers, workers an... 8 November 2019 12:33 PM
Victorious Boks touch down in Durban Springbok fans in celebration as the trophy tours their city. 8 November 2019 11:24 AM
View all Sport
President should rebuke and distance himself from Mabuza's comments - DA DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuizen says South Africa's stance on LGBTI human rights should be clear and unambiguous. 8 November 2019 1:19 PM
Billions paid out to students in error, admits NSFAS NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen says it will likely only recover R1 billion of R7 billion in irregular expenditure. 8 November 2019 8:22 AM
Zuma loses bid to appeal Hanekom apology ruling The court ordered Zuma to apologise to former minister Derek Hanekom for calling him 'a known enemy of the state'. 7 November 2019 1:15 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Road closures announced as Cape Town gears up for Springboks victory tour Cape Town is the final stop for the Springboks who have been on a World Cup victory tour across major cities in South Africa. 8 November 2019 3:59 PM
Jiba will no longer be seeking restoration as deputy NPA head: Parly In a statement released by Parliament, Jiba cited personal reasons for no seeking restoration. 8 November 2019 3:49 PM
Why Vergelegen is the best wine estate on the continent The Cape wine estate was voted the best in Africa and has a rich history and cultural heritage, not to mention award-winning wine! 8 November 2019 3:21 PM
View all Local
Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other. 8 November 2019 4:50 PM
7 steps to building a business you can sell Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value. 8 November 2019 11:35 AM
[LISTEN] Parents spill the beans on son Michael Mol's childhood TV personality Dr Michael Mol came home wearing one earring at the age of 16 ready for a fight but didn't get one. 7 November 2019 1:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland). 8 November 2019 3:57 PM
Eskom management to meet over potential weekend power cuts Utility can't rule out possibility of load shedding this evening and over the weekend as it battles a heavily constrained grid. 8 November 2019 12:56 PM
'Might as well pull the plug on investments if SA electricity supply not fixed' As international investors attended the investment summit this week South Africa's power utility was battling to keep the lights o... 8 November 2019 12:31 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Africa
arrow_forward
World

120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu

8 November 2019 3:57 PM
by
Tags:
Swaziland
King Mswati III
BMW
eSwatini
Rolls-Royce
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).

Nineteen Rolls-Royces were delivered to eSwatini (Swaziland) last week for the exclusive use by King Mswati III, his mother and his 15 wives, reported TimesLIVE on Friday.

The Rolls-Royces were in addition to 120 BMWs delivered to Mswati on Thursday, claimed opposition leader Wandile Dludlu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa meets King Mswati III on 3 March. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter.

Last year for his 50th birthday, taxpayers gave Mswati a private jet, despite him already owning one.

Mswati collects some of the most expensive cars ever built.

Swaziland is a poor country with one of the shortest life expectancies (57 years) in the world.

According to the World Bank, about 40% of the Swazis live on less than $1.90 per day.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


8 November 2019 3:57 PM
by
Tags:
Swaziland
King Mswati III
BMW
eSwatini
Rolls-Royce

More from Business

190220power-electricity-gridjpg

Eskom management to meet over potential weekend power cuts

8 November 2019 12:56 PM

Utility can't rule out possibility of load shedding this evening and over the weekend as it battles a heavily constrained grid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20190211-load-shadding1jpg

'Might as well pull the plug on investments if SA electricity supply not fixed'

8 November 2019 12:31 PM

As international investors attended the investment summit this week South Africa's power utility was battling to keep the lights on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music store

7 steps to building a business you can sell

8 November 2019 11:35 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

R363bn in investment pledges won't exclude small businesses, says minister

8 November 2019 11:18 AM

Billions in investment commitments were secured at the second-ever investment conference held this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec-bankpng

Capitec Bank must OK BEE share sale. '47 000 Transnet pensioners are suffering'

8 November 2019 10:52 AM

"The judgment is damning against Capitec Bank," says freelance journalist Ciaran Ryan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-bjpg

Load shedding a possibility after 8pm on Friday, warns Eskom COO

8 November 2019 10:39 AM

Eskom is hoping to avoid power cuts on Friday but the grid remains highly constrained, explains COO Jan Oberholzer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

Domestic workers union heads to ConCourt in battle for workplace injury claims

7 November 2019 11:45 AM

In May, a high court found the exclusion of domestic workers from the compensation act was unlawful. Now, the union wants changes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sleeping-on-couch-apartment-rented-property-pexels-photo-269141jpeg

Everything you need to know about "fair wear and tear" on rented property

7 November 2019 10:30 AM

Property attorney Marlon Shevelew provides a comprehensive explanation of what constitutes “fair wear and tear” in lease agreements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Future technology predictions (Close up of woman eye in process of scanning)

The World in 2056 based on Blade Runner

6 November 2019 7:15 PM

The movie is set in November 2019 and was released in 1982, what will the world look like in another 37 years?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springbok-instagram-siya-kolisijpg

Springboks can earn up to R58k for sponsored posts thanks to social media hype

6 November 2019 4:43 PM

The Springbok team can now charge way more than before for sponsored content that's posted on its official social media pages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

181204-zim-doc-protest-edjpg

Zimbabwe fires 77 doctors for demanding pay hike

6 November 2019 1:51 PM

NewsDay Zimbabwe senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga says the doctors are currently being paid R1,100.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'

2 November 2019 3:25 PM

Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031refugeesgif

Resettlement of refugees in SA to other countries not possible - United Nations

31 October 2019 1:37 PM

The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees advises that resettlement is not a realistic option for refugees and asylum-seekers in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191031radebegif

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana

31 October 2019 1:07 PM

According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwean flag Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi

30 October 2019 10:43 AM

The march – organised by the Zimbabwean government - was poorly attended despite freebies and the declaration of a public holiday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambique flag

'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'

28 October 2019 1:40 PM

There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial markets

Financial markets in Africa are increasingly supportive of investment

25 October 2019 11:32 AM

South Africa still tops the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index but other countries on the Continent are snapping at its heels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141024khama.jpg

Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party

23 October 2019 1:30 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the elections and her interview with the former head of state.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

arabile-ghana-2jpg

'Informal economy can help take Ghana into double-digit growth'

23 October 2019 11:28 AM

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede shares how Ghanaian business is evolving along with the 4th industrial revolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ghana-popjpg

‘Ghana’s informal sector contributes to 80% of its economy’

22 October 2019 10:42 AM

EWN business reporter Arabile Gumede is in the West African country to explore its business sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

springboks-tour-in-durban-picture-taken-by-ewn-ahmed-kajeejpg

Victorious Boks touch down in Durban

8 November 2019 11:24 AM

Springbok fans in celebration as the trophy tours their city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change carbon dioxide earth

'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum'

6 November 2019 6:14 PM

WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

white-fragility-bookjpg

White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author

6 November 2019 5:54 PM

Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAngelo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

united-states-china-flagjpg

China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US

4 November 2019 11:11 AM

China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

world-cup-rugby-awards-teamjpg

[WATCH] Further glory as triumphant Springboks win big at World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 4:12 PM

The 2019 World Cup champions lifted three top awards: Team, Coach and Player of the Year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kolisi-world-cup-rugby-awardsjpg

[WATCH] Drummers welcome victorious Springboks to World Rugby Awards

3 November 2019 1:48 PM

The RWC world champions made a memorable entrance at the international award ceremony in Tokyo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170215qantasjpg

Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation

3 November 2019 11:12 AM

Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ramaphosa1jpg

[WATCH] A beaming Ramaphosa meets Boks ahead of game

2 November 2019 10:43 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Springboks have put South Africa on the lips of billions of people around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-rings-doorbelljpg

[WATCH] Clever pooch rings doorbell after being locked out of home

1 November 2019 10:52 AM

This smart doggo must have decided to stay out too late, and had to ring her human's doorbell at 2 am to be let in.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rhino-momjpg

What does the future hold for SA's endangered species?

31 October 2019 5:31 PM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy announced this week 12% of SA's species are endangered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu

Business Africa World

Mzansi plans sponsored wedding for viral couple who got engaged at KFC

Local

Road closures announced as Cape Town gears up for Springboks victory tour

Local

EWN Highlights

Municipalities owed over R100bn, Parliament told

8 November 2019 7:53 PM

Eskom says poor power station maintenance the reason for rolling blackouts

8 November 2019 7:42 PM

SA corporates, celebs, influencers continue to pledge couple engaged at KFC

8 November 2019 6:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA