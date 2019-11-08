Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style

A local fashion label is doing its part in the worldwide move towards sustainability.

Margot Molyneux is a Cape Town-based fashion studio that designs a broad collection of classic garments for men and women.

Designer Margot Molyneux says her environmentally conscious brand has aligned itself to the Fashion Revolution's manifesto which calls for a more ethical and green industry.

Molyneux explains that her label uses only natural-fibre fabrics - absolutely no polyester, nylon or synthetic blends.

On top of that, the designer shies away from trends and fickle seasonal fashion which often adds to high commercial textile waste.

She says the South African fashion industry needs to catch up and get on board with organic fabrics.

We, a while back already, started using only natural-fibre fabrics. Margot Molyneux, Fashion designer

People are realising how important and how in trouble the world is. Margot Molyneux, Fashion designer

It's about making even better choices with our fabics. Margot Molyneux, Fashion designer

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

Image: margot_molyneux on Instagram