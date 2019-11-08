John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 8 November 2019

Tomorrow at 06:40 The Outdoor Report Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Jeff Ayliffe

Tomorrow at 06:50 Can a home test replace the pap-smear? Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Dr Veronique Eckhout - Gynaecologist and Obstetrician

Tomorrow at 07:10 Mbalula promises 164 train sets by the end of 2019: What is the latest with the Western Cape? Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Richard Walker - Western Cape Regional Manager at Metrorail

Tomorrow at 07:45 Soweto derby Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Masebe Qina - Sports journalist for Soccer Laduma

Tomorrow at 08:10 Entrepreneurship and the SA investment conference Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Mikael Samuelsson - Professor or Entrepreneurship at UCT GSB

Tomorrow at 08:21 SA refugee situation can no longer be swept under the carpet. Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Sikanyiso Masuku - Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Institute for democracy in Africa

Tomorrow at 08:50 What's On: Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Dave Abrahams - Media Lisaon for Killarney International Raceway

Matthew Mole: - Musician

Tomorrow at 09:05 What is the state of unpaid pensions in SA? Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Michael Marchant - Researcher for Open Secrets

Tomorrow at 09:21 Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk

Tomorrow at 09:40 This day in History Competition Weekend Breakfast with Africa

