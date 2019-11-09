Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
SAVE Foundation to raise funds for their TED-Ed Clubs
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeanne Michel - SAVE Foundations TED-Ed Club member
Tomorrow at 07:45
SA Sports Awards: A look at the biggest sporting moments of 2019
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Matt Young - EWN Sports Reporter
Tomorrow at 08:10
A week of attacks on trucks on the N1
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Technical Operations Manager at Road Freight Association
Tomorrow at 08:20
City of Cape Town issues warning over illegal pesticides
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 08:45
What's On:
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Desiré Goliath - Spokesperson for the Community Chest of the Western Cape
Tom Cuthell - Portfolio Director for Informa Tech
Tomorrow at 09:10
UK Report [Pre-Recorded]
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Tomorrow at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
[VIDEO] Roaring crowds welcome Springboks on East London leg of victory tour

9 November 2019 10:48 AM
by
2019 Rugby World Cup
Springbok victory tour
Thousands of fans were waiting at the East London City Hall to witness skipper Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

The Springboks touched down in East London on Friday afternoon for the third leg of their Champions Trophy tour.

After being cheered by thousands of excited fans in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as they hoisted the Webb Ellis Cup, these scenes of jubilation are being repeated in the Eastern Cape.

A huge crowd was waiting at the East London City Hall on Saturday morning to see skipper Siya Kolisi lift the trophy.

As the bus moved away from the city centre, fans rushed out to greet their rugby heroes.

One fan flew home all the way from Dubai to share in the joy.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup champions head for Port Elizabeth on Sunday, before bringing the trophy to Cape Town on Monday.


