[VIDEO] Roaring crowds welcome Springboks on East London leg of victory tour
The Springboks touched down in East London on Friday afternoon for the third leg of their Champions Trophy tour.
After being cheered by thousands of excited fans in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as they hoisted the Webb Ellis Cup, these scenes of jubilation are being repeated in the Eastern Cape.
A huge crowd was waiting at the East London City Hall on Saturday morning to see skipper Siya Kolisi lift the trophy.
#RWC2019 #StrongerTogether Thousands have welcome the Boks at the East London City Hall. People chanted Siya Kolisi’s name and screamed even louder every time he lifted the trophy. pic.twitter.com/pIjt8r033Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 9, 2019
As the bus moved away from the city centre, fans rushed out to greet their rugby heroes.
#StrongerTogether #RWC2019 Fans have come out in their numbers once again here in East London to see their sporting heroes who won the Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/GlhBcwNWdM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 9, 2019
One fan flew home all the way from Dubai to share in the joy.
This fan flew home from Dubai to be here to see the #SpringboksTour. She says she's over the moon. KYM #ChampionsTogether #rwc2019 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/lS0hWyTJTF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 9, 2019
The 2019 Rugby World Cup champions head for Port Elizabeth on Sunday, before bringing the trophy to Cape Town on Monday.
